Abyss of violence

The fresh gunfight in Manipur’s Jiribam district, where ten alleged militants have been killed by CRPF forces in what police describes as a ‘retaliatory fire’, is yet another indicator of the severe ethnic tensions gripping the northeastern state. While officials have described those killed as armed insurgents, the Kuki-Zo Council—a civil society group—maintains that they were local village volunteers. In a state where ethnic divides have frequently flared into open violence, incidents like this have the potential to further derail the fragile peace, deepen mistrust, and push communities further apart.

It needs no recall that Manipur has been acting as a powder keg since May 2023, when a judicial recommendation suggested that the Meitei—a predominantly well-off Hindu community—be included in the Scheduled Tribe category. This sparked uproar from the tribal population. Tribal groups feared, and rightly so, that this shift would further marginalise them. The discontent triggered a violence that quickly spiralled into a conflict of tragic proportions. To date, more than 260 people have been killed and at least 60,000 displaced. What began as a protest has transformed into an ethnic conflict in which everyday lives of the people of the state have been imperilled and disrupted. The Jiribam incident also reveals how violence has increasingly seeped into formerly peaceful areas. What was once a relatively calm district bordering Assam is now a new battleground. Just a few days before the encounter under discussion, a Hmar tribal woman was reportedly killed and burned alive. A separate incident saw a Meitei woman attacked in a paddy field. With these escalating incidents, communities that have coexisted for generations are now on opposite sides of a bitter and brutal feud.

Security forces responded to the latest attack with swift force, recovering an arsenal of weapons and combat gear from the site. The firefight reportedly lasted 40 to 45 minutes, ultimately leading to the deaths of ten militants and a casualty on the security side. Reinforcements, including personnel from the CRPF and Assam Rifles, were deployed to stabilise the area. While the immediate operation may have been effective in quelling the violence temporarily, the impact on community sentiment is much harder to contain. Following the incident, the Kuki-Zo Council has called for a temporary shutdown, demanding an investigation and casting doubt on the official account. It may be pertinent to mention here that conventionally, it is the Assam Rifles that has been dealing with internal violence resulting from communal rifts. However, on the allegations of pro-Kuki bias on the part of Assam Rifles by the Meitei community, the government decided to rope in CRPF, which could be one of the reasons behind the insurgent attack. Furthermore, the environment of fear and suspicion is exacerbated by both communities’ increasing reliance on local militias and ‘village volunteers’. The involvement of heavily armed groups in defending their own communities has blurred the lines between self-defense and militancy. When ‘village volunteers’ are found wielding automatic rifles and rocket-propelled grenades, the question of what constitutes a militant versus a community defender becomes alarmingly perplexing.

This bitter conflict shows no signs of abating, and without meaningful intervention, the spectre of a deepening civil war looms large. What is urgently needed now is an impartial and transparent investigation into the incident—something both communities can trust. An independent inquiry could provide a rare opportunity to build confidence and challenge the perception that state-led operations are biased. Additionally, a larger peace-building initiative that respects the unique cultural identities of both the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities is essential. Attempts to impose blanket solutions without considering local realities have only intensified these divisions. A change in approach from both state and central governments has become imperative. The priority must be to understand and empathize with the experiences of both sides, which includes not just addressing incidents of violence but also acknowledging the deeper grievances each community holds. Manipur’s people need assurance that their lives and livelihoods are valued, and that their voices matter in the search for peace. The road to peace will not be easy, but a commitment to justice, mutual respect, and genuine dialogue could finally offer a way out of the darkness.