A transformative endeavour?

In a state where politics has often revolved around caste dynamics, Bihar's recent release of findings from its long-awaited caste-based survey has not only unveiled the demographic realities but also rekindled the legacy of Mandal politics. Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the Bihar government has made a significant revelation: the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) together constitute a whopping 63 per cent of the state's population. This revelation marks a pivotal moment in Bihar's political history, contrary to what some BJP leaders would like to believe. The roots of Mandal politics can be traced back to the 1970s when the Janata Party government, led by Prime Minister Morarji Desai, constituted the Mandal Commission in 1979. Headed by BP Mandal, the commission's report in 1980 recommended a 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in government jobs and educational institutions. The historic implementation of these recommendations in 1990 by Prime Minister VP Singh, despite widespread protests and mixed reactions, solidified the foundation of Mandal politics. Mandal politics continued to evolve and thrive, reflecting the needs and aspirations of historically marginalised groups in the country. It can be seen as an extension of the socialist movement ignited by Jayprakash Narayan in the 1970s — the resonance of which can be still felt in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Nitish Kumar, a product of this socialist movement, has been a prominent champion of Mandal politics. His recent masterstroke in the form of the Bihar caste-based survey not only boosts his political standing but also affirms that Mandal politics remains a force to be reckoned with in socio-economically backward states like Bihar. Most importantly, numerous experts believe that the Bihar caste survey may pave the way for a reconsideration of the existing 50 per cent reservation cap across the nation. This ceiling on reservations for jobs and educational institutions was established following the Supreme Court's acceptance of it in the 1992 case of Indira Sawhney vs. Union of India. Interestingly, this decision came just a few years after the VP Singh government had initiated the implementation of the Mandal Commission report. Beyond its implications for Nitish Kumar's political relevance and 50 per cent reservation ceiling, the caste survey has emerged as a political challenge for the BJP in the lead-up to the 2024 elections. Bihar's successful conduct of the survey aligns with Rahul Gandhi's demand for a nationwide caste census and lends credence to calls for OBC quota within women's reservation. The BJP, recognising the vast electoral potential of OBC politics, has endeavoured to refashion Mandal politics to its advantage. However, with the recent caste-based survey, Nitish Kumar has elevated Mandal politics to a new level, charting a path larger than that of the BJP. Beyond its political implications, the Bihar caste-based survey holds significant socio-economic relevance. The coinage of the term ‘Extremely Backward Classes’ had already ushered in positive change for this category in Bihar. Their exact numeration could further assist in their empowerment. Despite economic challenges, there has been a greater sense of parity in a state historically marked by stark wealth disparities. By identifying 36 per cent of the population as EBCs, the caste survey ensures that reservation benefits will reach those who truly need them, bypassing the creamy layer. In an era marked by polarisation, the primary challenge now lies in ensuring that the survey's findings are not exploited to divide electorates for political gain. These findings have the potential to serve as a tool for effective affirmative action in the state. If Bihar can achieve this goal, the caste survey could set a blueprint for other states and the nation as a whole. To sum up, Bihar's caste-based survey is a watershed moment in the quest for social justice and political empowerment of historically marginalised communities. It signifies the enduring relevance of Mandal politics and the importance of acknowledging the demographic realities of a diverse nation like India. As the nation watches, Bihar has the opportunity to lead the way in translating this data into meaningful policies that uplift the disadvantaged and promote inclusive development.