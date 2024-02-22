The recent demise of Shubhkaran Singh, a 22-year-old farmer from Punjab, at the Khanauri border crossing has given the farmers’ protest a tragic turn. Singh's death, allegedly due to a head injury inflicted during clashes with security personnel, highlights the urgency for resolution to the ongoing farmers' protest and calls for a comprehensive reassessment of agricultural policies. Several other farmers and over a dozen police officers have also been injured in the clashes.



Singh was one of the protesters marching towards Delhi to demand the fulfilment of farmers’ longstanding demands which the government had assured of after the first farmers’ protest. While preliminary reports suggest that Shubhkaran was hit by a rubber bullet in the back of the head, the exact cause of his death is not yet certain. Though this appears to be a high-handed response by the police, the officers, on their part, have alleged that farmers created a smokescreen and attacked with stones, prompting police action. Nevertheless, shadowed by these allegations and counter-allegations is an untimely death that warrants uncompromising accountability.

Moreover, Singh's tragic death is emblematic of the broader challenges faced by farmers across the country. The demands of the protesting farmers, including a legal guarantee for MSP, farm loan waivers, and pension schemes, highlight the systemic injustices and economic hardships endured by those who form the backbone of India's agrarian economy. The failure of successive governments to address these fundamental issues has only perpetuated the cycle of agrarian distress and farmer disenchantment.

It is imperative that the government recognises the gravity of the situation and engages in meaningful dialogue with the protesting farmers to address their grievances in a sincere and expeditious manner. Merely offering piecemeal solutions will only deepen the rift between the authorities and the farming community, prolonging the crisis and potentially leading to further tragedies. Furthermore, the use of force and violence — along with harsh measures like Internet shutdown and barricading — against peaceful protesters is indefensible and runs counter to the principles of democracy and human rights. The reported use of tear gas shells and rubber bullets against unarmed farmers seeking to exercise their democratic right to protest is deeply troubling and warrants a thorough investigation to hold the perpetrators accountable.

As the nation mourns the loss of Shubhkaran Singh, one must also reflect on the larger structural inequalities and policy failures that have contributed to his tragic death. The time for empty promises and political rhetoric has passed; what is needed now is genuine empathy, decisive action, and a commitment to justice for all farmers who continue to toil tirelessly to feed the nation. Shubhkaran Singh's death should serve as a catalyst for meaningful reform and a renewed commitment to addressing the plight of farmers in India. Union Agriculture Minister has called for 5th round of talks between farmers’ representatives and the government, but Shubhkaran’s death has ushered in a new bitterness. One has to wait and watch the farmers’ plan of action once they resume their march to the national capital.