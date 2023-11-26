A threatening resurgence

In recent times, the threatening spectre of militancy has once again cast its dark shadow over the Kashmir valley, nullifying the brief lull that followed the abrogation of Article 370. While the high-handed approach by the administration may have briefly subdued the insurgency, it appears that it was merely the calm before the storm. The post-abrogation estrangement of militants has now culminated in more rigorous and strategically planned attacks, indicating that there is a need for a comprehensive and multifaceted approach to address the longstanding issue of militancy in the region. Last Thursday, a 24-hour gunfight in Rajouri's Kalakote claimed the lives of a Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) highly-trained 'commander' and his associate. However, at the same time, the toll among army personnel reached five, including two Army Captains. The intensity of the onslaught became evident as one pistol, two magazines, 38 live rounds, nine grenades, and one battery-operated IED were seized during a joint operation in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu. This alarming incident highlights the sophistication and meticulous planning employed by the militants. Earlier this month, on November 17, six militants were killed in two separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir. The recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition in that case further highlighted the gravity of the situation. The resurgence of militancy in the region demands a closer examination of its historical roots and the complex factors that contribute to its persistence. The historical context of militancy in Kashmir is deeply rooted in the region's complex political landscape, longstanding religious and territorial disputes, and a persistent cycle of violence. The insurgency, characterised by various armed groups, has led to a protracted conflict involving clashes between militants, Indian security forces, and occasional cross-border tensions with Pakistan. The local population, unfortunately, bears the brunt of this turmoil, experiencing the profound impact of both political unrest and counterinsurgency measures. The multifaceted nature of the conflict involves not only geopolitical considerations but also deep cultural, social, historic, and economic dimensions. Given this tangled background, it was only imperative for the government to pursue a dialogue route to integrate militants into mainstream society. Regrettably, the channels for such communication were closed long before by the government. The blurring of lines between terrorists and militants in the previous decade predestined the worsening predicament of Kashmir. Militancy, being a complex phenomenon with a generational lineage, necessitates a nuanced approach. The government's strategy of attempting to end militancy by eliminating militants, without simultaneously employing a mix of incentives and deterrence and opening channels of communication, appears futile. While it is heartening to see the government's determination to end militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, the efficacy of a singular focus on eliminating militants on a one-by-one basis remains uncertain. Regrettably, as long as the multifaceted battle among Indian armed forces, terrorists, and militants persists, the people of the region will continue to suffer, and the prospect of peace will remain elusive. To address the resurgence of militancy effectively, the government must acknowledge the complexity of the issue and adopt a multifaceted strategy. This strategy should encompass not only robust security measures but also proactive efforts to engage with the local population, including militants, and address their grievances. Carrots and sticks must be employed simultaneously, with a focus on opening communication channels and understanding the root causes of militancy. To sum up, the recent surge in militant activities in Kashmir demands a recalibration of the government's approach. A comprehensive strategy that addresses the historical, political, and socio-economic dimensions of the conflict is essential for achieving lasting peace in the region. The time is ripe for a nuanced and inclusive dialogue that involves all stakeholders to pave the way for a sustainable resolution to the complex issue of militancy in Kashmir.

