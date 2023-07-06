A sweet hazard?

Recent media reports suggest that the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is planning to review the World Health Organisation's (WHO’s) latest report linking the consumption of aspartame, an artificial sweetener, to occurrence of cancer. This move has sent ripples through the food and beverages industries in India, which have been utilising aspartame for decades. While industry players argue that aspartame is a ‘healthier’ substitute for sugar and fear the impact on their sales, it is crucial to prioritise health concerns over market interests. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) — the cancer research arm of the World Health Organisation (WHO) — will likely classify aspartame as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" this month. Furthermore, the Joint WHO and Food and Agriculture Organisation's Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) will review the safe daily intake of aspartame. These decisions have already generated global attention, sparking debate and concern. Frances Hunt-Wood, the secretary general of the International Sweeteners Association (ISA), has criticised these developments, describing them as misleading. He claims that IARC is not a food safety body and argues that their review of aspartame is not scientifically comprehensive, relying heavily on widely discredited research. It may be noted that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had first approved the use of aspartame in 1981, and JECFA too had cleared its use. The sudden U-turn now, though followed by a streak of apprehensions against the use of sweeteners, is perhaps not taken well by the industry players. While it is essential to acknowledge the interests of the industry, the FSSAI's decision to promptly investigate the potential carcinogenic nature of aspartame is worth appreciating. Certainly, public health must take precedence over market and industry concerns. The FSSAI's willingness to delve deeper into the safety of aspartame demonstrates their commitment to safeguarding the well-being of consumers. Aspartame has been a popular sugar substitute for decades, but it is essential that its potential health risks are thoroughly examined. The review exercise by FSSAI presents an opportunity to find concrete answers to the long-unsolved conundrum of the health effects of artificial sweeteners. Nevertheless, it is crucial to address the issue without giving in to misinformation and panic. The fear of adverse effects can have unintended consequences, such as unnecessarily harming the industry. It is crucial to strike a balance between public health concerns and industry interests, with greater priority given to public health. The FSSAI should communicate its findings clearly and transparently to alleviate concerns and dispel any unwarranted panic. The impacts of this review will extend beyond India's borders. The global community must seize this opportunity to conduct rigorous research and provide definitive answers on the safety of aspartame. Collaborative efforts between regulatory bodies, health organisations, and scientific communities worldwide are essential to achieving this goal. By working together, concerned stakeholders can ensure the well-being of consumers while minimising any negative impact on the industry. In this era of increased focus on health and wellness, it is crucial to examine the potential risks associated with artificial sweeteners. However, it is equally important not to overlook the tremendous benefits these substances offer to individuals with specific dietary needs, such as diabetics. Striking a balance is the key. It is vital for the FSSAI to approach this issue with scientific rigour, ensuring that the investigation considers a wide range of studies and expert opinions. By doing so, it can provide consumers with accurate information, fostering an environment where individuals can make informed choices about their dietary preferences. Ultimately, the investigation into aspartame's potential carcinogenic nature presents an opportunity to prioritise public health while finding a common ground that benefits both consumers and the industry. By conducting comprehensive research and fostering open dialogue, concerned authorities can address the concerns surrounding artificial sweeteners and ensure that the well-being of individuals remains at the forefront of the efforts.