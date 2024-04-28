A strategic lure

The Union government’s recent move permitting the export of 99,500 tonnes of onions to six neighbouring countries, despite a standing export ban imposed last December, has sparked partial relief for onion growers. At the same time, it has also stirred a broader debate on the efficacy and intent surrounding the decision. For the ruling party at the Centre, this appears to be a strategic balancing act between managing domestic supply and supporting farmer incomes, especially with elections proceeding.



Notably, the ban on onion exports was put in place to stabilise domestic markets as production forecasts pointed towards a dip in the kharif and rabi crop outputs for the 2023-24 season. The price of onion, a staple in Indian kitchens, has a history of becoming a politically sensitive issue, influencing inflation rates and thereby, the mood of the electorate. This sensitivity is amplified by the fact that Maharashtra, a major onion-producing state, has seen its output decrease significantly, contributing to a projected national shortfall.

However, the government's recent concession to allow exports seems to be driven by more than just agricultural policy. The timing of the announcement, just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Maharashtra, and the quick reactions from political leaders, suggest a tactical release designed to mollify a significant voter base—the onion growers. There emerges a need to delve into the political undercurrents at play, camouflaging agricultural policy with electoral strategies.

The critique from opposition leaders, who label the move an electoral stunt, and the lukewarm response from segments of the onion trading community, who argue that the allowed export volumes are insufficient to impact wholesale prices significantly, illustrate the complexities of agricultural governance in India. These dissenting voices point out that the real issues—such as the need for better infrastructure, more consistent policies, and support systems for farmers—are being overshadowed by short-term electoral considerations.

It may be noted here that this decision does not exist in a vacuum. It appears to interact with other elements of India's agricultural strategy, such as the Price Stabilisation Fund's efforts to build a buffer stock of onions to prevent price spikes, and innovative measures like increased onion irradiation to reduce storage losses. These initiatives reflect a broader attempt to stabilise agricultural markets and ensure food security. Yet, the effectiveness of such measures must be continually assessed against their impact on the very farmers they are intended to support.

To sum up, while the government's decision to permit onion exports might provide temporary relief to farmers in Maharashtra and help the ruling party curry favour with voters, it also sheds light on the fragile balance between food security and farmer welfare. Going forward, policymakers must craft more comprehensive and less reactive agricultural policies that bolster long-term stability and profitability for farmers. This involves enhancing the sector's overall resilience through technological advancements and infrastructural improvements—ensuring that agricultural policy supports both the stomach and the soul of India.