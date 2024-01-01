A stellar success

As we bid adieu to the remarkable year that 2023 was for space exploration, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has ushered in 2024 with a resounding achievement. On the very first day of the year, ISRO successfully launched XPoSat, India's maiden dedicated scientific satellite meticulously crafted for probing into the mysteries of celestial entities through space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emissions, including those emanating from enigmatic black holes. Weighing in at 469kg, XPoSat boasts two cutting-edge payloads: Polix (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) developed by the Raman Research Institute, and Xspect (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing) by the Space Astronomy Group of URSC. The mission's ambitious objectives include measuring the polarisation of X-rays from approximately 50 cosmic sources, undertaking long-term studies on spectral and temporal aspects of cosmic X-ray sources, and performing polarimetric and spectroscopic measurements of X-ray emissions from these cosmic marvels. What makes this accomplishment even more significant is that India now stands as only the second country, following the United States, to have launched such a dedicated scientific satellite. The United States' NASA Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), launched in 2021, remains a cutting-edge space observatory designed to unravel the mysteries of the high-energy universe by studying the polarisation of X-rays emitted by celestial objects such as neutron stars, black holes, and supernova remnants. IXPE utilises three state-of-the-art X-ray telescopes equipped with advanced detectors to capture detailed polarimetric data. This innovative approach contributes significantly to human’s understanding of the extreme environments and magnetic fields surrounding these cosmic phenomena. India's foray into this domain marks a giant leap for the nation's space exploration capabilities and places it among the elite in the global space community. Reflecting on the past year, 2023 was undeniably a watershed moment for ISRO. Successfully executing seven missions, including the high-profile Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1, the agency showcased its mettle on the global stage. The government's steadfast support and appreciation for ISRO's resilient endeavours have played a crucial role in these accomplishments. Recognising the practical benefits of spatial exploration, the Indian government has rightfully channelled resources and energy toward advancing the nation's capabilities in space. The emphasis on scientific research and innovation is palpable, evident in the Indian Prime Minister’s commitment during his visit to the United States in June 2023, where India joined the US-led Artemis Accords for planetary exploration. Looking ahead, the Indian space agency is poised for more groundbreaking achievements. Collaborating with NASA to send an astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024 and actively pursuing the Chandrayaan-4 mission for a Moon sample return in the coming years are just a glimpse of India's ambitious plans. Notably, strides are being made in establishing the Bhartiya Antriksh Station, showcasing India's dedication to advancing its space capabilities. Despite delays, the Gaganyaan mission, now scheduled for 2025, remains a focal point for India's space endeavours. These initiatives, coupled with routine launches, astronomy missions, and exploratory endeavours directed towards the Sun, Mars, and Venus, underscore India's commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration. In addition to these remarkable ventures, reports suggest that India aims to launch 50 satellites in the next five years for geo-intelligence gathering. This includes the creation of a layer of satellites in different orbits with the capacity to track troop movements and image vast areas. India's prowess in the space sector is gaining global acknowledgment and is expected to grow exponentially. ISRO deserves immense credit for its back-to-back successes, demonstrating its prowess in space exploration. The endeavours undertaken by ISRO are not just for the benefit of the nation but also contribute to the greater good of the world. As India continues to soar to new heights in the space sector, it solidifies its position as a key player in the global space exploration arena, offering valuable insights and contributing to the collective understanding of the cosmos.