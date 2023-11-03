A silent catastrophe

The silent tragedy of air pollution, an unwelcome and persistent phenomenon in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), has once again reared its ugly head. It's that time of the year when the citizens of Delhi find their breath choked and visibility plummeting as smog takes hold of the region. The bitter irony of this recurring tragedy is that it is widely anticipated but rarely controlled. An average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 464, falling under the ‘severe’ category, was recorded on Friday morning. Unfortunately, the situation is no less concerning in Delhi's neighbouring regions. It wouldn't be far-fetched to assert that our authorities have once more fallen short in taking pre-emptive measures to combat air pollution, resulting in the city descending into chaos. As Delhi-NCR's air quality plummeted into the ‘severe’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), an intensified anti-pollution strategy. The GRAP comprises different stages, each tailored to the severity of air pollution, stipulating corresponding measures and restrictions. However, it is imperative to recognise that the GRAP is a responsive measure, not a preventive one. It is designed to alleviate air pollution once it has crossed a critical threshold rather than preventing it from reaching that level. Therefore, it is no surprise that Stages 1 and 2 of the GRAP have proven ineffective in averting the air quality from deteriorating into the ‘severe’ category, necessitating the implementation of Stage 3. The persistent failure of authorities to take proactive measures is a primary reason behind this recurring nightmare of deteriorating air quality. But responsibility doesn't rest solely with the authorities. As we approach the week leading up to Diwali, the firecracker frenzy is already on the rise, set to reach its peak on the festival day. Burning firecrackers may not be the sole cause of deteriorating air pollution, but it undoubtedly plays a significant role in exacerbating the problem. A mere few days before the air quality dropped to ‘severe’ levels, a Supreme Court bench issued directives to the governments of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The directives required them to submit affidavits detailing measures they had undertaken to control air pollution. The Court also called upon the CAQM to provide a tabular representation of the situation's evolution, including the Air Quality Index (AQI) and the number of farm fires. It is crucial to note that, due to seasonal variations, the instances of stubble burning haven't yet reached their peak when compared to the same period in previous years. Nonetheless, Delhi's PM2.5 and PM10 levels have already surged to alarming levels, with PM2.5 being 16 times higher than the WHO's recommended safe limit of 15 µg/m³. These statistics are deeply concerning and should serve as a clarion call for immediate action. While there are other factors contributing to Delhi-NCR's air pollution, including those beyond human control, it's the ones within our grasp that demand our focused attention. The time for finger-pointing and blame-shifting has long passed. It is time for collective responsibility, bold initiatives, and urgent action. The adverse effects of air pollution on public health are well-documented. Respiratory ailments, cardiovascular diseases, and other health issues have become endemic. Children, the elderly, and the vulnerable members of society are particularly at risk. In addition to health concerns, air pollution damages the environment, affects the economy, and tarnishes the global image of the nation. It is incumbent upon all of us to act decisively. Strict regulations on vehicular emissions, construction activities, and industrial pollution should be enforced. The use of technology and innovation should be harnessed to monitor and control pollutants effectively. Additionally, sustainable practices such as the use of public transportation and the reduction of personal vehicle usage must be promoted. The time to act is now. We must not allow air pollution to be a perpetual scourge that plagues our region year after year. Clean air is not a luxury; it is a basic human right. Let us hold our leaders accountable and demand immediate action to address this silent tragedy. Together, we can turn the tide and ensure a healthier, safer, and cleaner future for Delhi and the NCR.