A shared concern

In the fast-changing landscape of global migration, the recent findings from the Pew Research Centre paint a compelling picture of the United States' immigrant population, with a spotlight on India's significant role. The statistics reveal a complex scenario of unauthorised immigrants, shedding light on the vulnerabilities and challenges faced by these communities. Beyond the numbers, these findings also underscore the urgent need for proactive policies in both the US and India. As per the Pew Research Centre's estimate, as of 2021, the United States was home to 1.05 crore unauthorised immigrants, with a staggering 7.25 lakh originating from India. This places India just behind El Salvador in the list of prominent origin countries for unauthorised immigrants in the US, with Mexico leading the chart at 40.5 lakh immigrants. These numbers, while revealing, only scratch the surface of the profound issues surrounding immigration policies. In 2021, the number of unauthorised immigrants represented 3 per cent of the total US population and a significant 22 per cent of the foreign-born population. However, these figures signify progress from the 2007 data, where the total immigrant population in the US was 12.2 crore. During the same period, the legal immigrant population witnessed a substantial growth of more than 80 crore, a 29 per cent increase, and naturalised US citizens surged by 49 per cent. Apart from shining the spotlight on the US' immigrant population, the Pew Research Centre's India-specific findings illuminate the broader challenge of outmigration from the Asian country. Unlike Mexico, where the share of immigrants to the US is declining, India's contribution is on the rise. Globally, India stands among the top ten out-migration countries, boasting the second-largest diaspora after China, with tens of millions people dispersed worldwide. The out-migration from India encompasses a wide range from low-skilled temporary workers to students, as well as others who permanently settle down in OECD countries. While registered outmigrants play a crucial role in shaping the economies and politics of host countries, unauthorised immigrants face a myriad of challenges. Living in constant fear of deportation, they encounter obstacles in accessing essential services such as healthcare and education. Family separations, a policy that gained widespread attention, result in profound emotional and psychological trauma. Limited access to legal representation exacerbates vulnerability, making it challenging for immigrants to navigate the complex immigration system. Detention facilities, criticised for overcrowding and inadequate conditions, present a humanitarian concern with reports of substandard medical care and inhumane treatment. Discrimination and xenophobia further compound these challenges, contributing to social marginalisation and hindering the integration of immigrants into their new communities. In light of these issues, it becomes evident that the immigrant population should be a shared concern for both origin and host countries. It may be noted here that back in 2009 itself, the Indian Planning Commission had rung the alarm bell. It stated that “out-migration from India is expected to continue to increase over the next two to three decades. This is based on projections that the country would have a manpower surplus of 47 million in 2020, which could be used to fill labour gaps in many countries, particularly developed ones, experiencing labour shortages due to an ageing population”. Indian policymakers should have been vigilant in preventing the exodus of Indians, particularly through unauthorised routes, by providing ample employment opportunities and ensuring high living standards for people across the spectrum. As the United States contemplates the implications of the Pew Research Centre's findings to streamline its immigration policies, India too must learn crucial lessons. The nation's demographic dividend is expected to wane in the coming years, emphasising the urgency of retaining its potential workforce. A strategic and forward-looking approach is imperative, one that addresses the root causes of out-migration and fosters an environment where individuals are motivated to contribute to their homeland's growth and development. The time for comprehensive international cooperation on immigration issues is now, and both the US and India must play pivotal roles in shaping a more equitable and sustainable future.