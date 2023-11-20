A race against time

More than a week has elapsed since the collapse of the Silkyara tunnel, a crucial component of the Char Dham road project near Uttarkashi. This unfortunate incident has left 41 workers trapped, their fate hanging in the balance. As the rescue operation enters a critical phase, the combined efforts of the Centre and the state government have been commendable, yet questions linger about the pace of the operation and the potential long- and medium-term impact on the mental health of those trapped. The collapse of the tunnel, which occurred about 30 km from the district headquarters of Uttarkashi, has triggered a massive rescue effort by both the central and state governments. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, overseeing the project, has become the focal point of a coordinated response. The Char Dham road project, an ambitious venture by the central government, now stands marred by this unfortunate incident. The initial rescue attempts were met with challenges as the team explored horizontal and vertical approaches. The operation faced a setback when a sudden "cracking sound" halted proceedings, underscoring the precarious nature of the collapsed structure. Despite this, both the Centre and the state government have demonstrated proactiveness in orchestrating a multifaceted rescue plan. The recently finalised five-option action plan exhibits a concerted effort to explore every possible avenue for the safe extraction of the trapped workers. Vertical drilling, a primary tactic, is being executed by the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam and ONGC, both organisations bringing their unique drilling expertise to the table. The Rail Vikas Nigam is simultaneously working on a vertical pipeline for essential supplies, facilitated by an approach road constructed by the Border Roads Organisation in record time. The Tehri Hydro Development Corporation has mobilised heavy machinery for microtunneling, offering yet another option in the race against time. While the government's commitment to the rescue operation is evident, concerns loom large over the well-being of the trapped workers. The prolonged entrapment may have exposed them to serious health risks, raising doubts about the adequacy of the provided life support. Government assurances of a continuous supply of oxygen, food, water, and medicines via a pipeline, along with radio communication capabilities for the trapped workers, have done little to assuage the fears of their anxious families. The growing frustration and desperation among the kin of the trapped individuals have manifested in protests at the site. It is crucial for the public to exercise restraint during these trying times, understanding the complexities of the rescue operation. Simultaneously, the government must intensify its efforts, recognising that every passing moment could be critical for those trapped in the tunnel. Beyond the immediate rescue concerns, it is imperative to consider the potential long-term implications on the mental health of the trapped workers. The psychological toll of being confined in darkness and uncertainty cannot be underestimated. As the rescue operation progresses, it is essential for mental health professionals to be on standby, ready to provide support to those who may emerge with scars beyond the physical. To sum up, the Silkyara tunnel collapse is a stark reminder of the unpredictable challenges in large-scale infrastructure projects. The response so far has been swift and collaborative, but the urgency cannot wane. The government must not only rescue the trapped workers but also prioritise their mental well-being, ensuring that the human cost of this tragedy is minimised to the greatest extent possible.