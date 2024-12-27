A quiet revolutionary

Manmohan Singh, India’s two-time Prime Minister and the architect of the 1991 economic reforms, passed away in New Delhi at the age of 92. His death marks the end of an era defined by quiet dignity, intellectual brilliance, and unwavering commitment to public service. The nation today mourns a leader whose profound contributions transformed India's economic and political landscape. As his mortal remains lay draped in the tricolour at his residence in Lutyens' Delhi, political leaders from across the spectrum gathered to pay their respects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Singh as a "scholar and statesman" whose life was a lesson in humility and service. Former President Ram Nath Kovind remembered him as an “adhunik nirmata sudharak,” a modern reformer who shaped the country during its most challenging times. “India will forever remember his contributions,” said PM Modi, emphasizing Singh’s honesty and integrity as a leader.

Singh's journey from a modest background in undivided Punjab to the pinnacle of Indian politics is an inspiring saga of perseverance. Born in Gah, now in Pakistan, his family migrated to India during Partition. Despite the upheaval, he rose through sheer determination, earning degrees from prestigious institutions like Cambridge and Oxford. His academic brilliance was matched by a deep commitment to the nation, leading him to take on roles as the Reserve Bank of India Governor, Finance Minister, and ultimately, Prime Minister. In 1991, at a time when India stood on the brink of an economic collapse, Singh, as Finance Minister, introduced reforms that dismantled the license raj, liberalized trade, and opened the economy to global markets. These measures not only pulled India out of crisis but also laid the foundation for its emergence as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. “He transformed India from a struggling developing nation into a global economic player,” said former Chief Economic Advisor Kaushik Basu.

As Prime Minister, Singh led the United Progressive Alliance government for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014. His tenure saw significant milestones, including the landmark India-US civil nuclear deal, which redefined the country’s global standing. Yet, his years in office were not without challenges. Increasing coalition pressures and corruption scandals marred his second term, but even in the face of criticism, Singh’s demeanour remained calm and composed. “My silence is better than a thousand answers,” he once said, reflecting his preference for action over rhetoric. Singh’s understated nature often belied his profound impact. “He was a man of immense intellect, but he wore his brilliance lightly,” recalled former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan. Despite his towering achievements, Singh was known for his humility and accessibility. His poetic exchanges in Parliament with leaders like Sushma Swaraj showcased his wit and grace, even during heated debates. Tributes poured in not just from political figures but also from artists and thinkers who admired him. Actor Kamal Haasan called Singh a visionary who empowered millions through his policies, while Chiranjeevi remembered him as a “humble and soft-spoken leader.” His loss has resonated globally.

At the heart of Singh’s legacy lies his unwavering commitment to the well-being of ordinary citizens. He believed in empowering the vulnerable, strengthening democracy, and fostering economic self-reliance. His ability to navigate complex political landscapes with integrity and resolve earned him respect, even from his critics. “Singh will be remembered as a decent human being and a great reformer,” said Modi. As the nation prepares to bid farewell to one of its most beloved leaders, the void left by Singh's passing is profound. His life was a masterclass in resilience, intellect, and service—an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire generations. In his own words, often recited in Parliament, “Agreed I am not worthy of drawing your sight, but look at my zeal, my longing.” Today, as India mourns, it also celebrates the extraordinary life of a man who dedicated himself to its progress.