A ‘political’ storm

A nation’s present, and even its destiny, is shaped by the icons of its past. Their deeds are the determinants of citizen’s pride, peace and prosperity. Although they may have departed from the world a long ago, their philosophy and influence remains a serving treasure—a treasure that has to be venerated in silence, with gratitude. Lately, India has considerably drifted away from this ideal—or rather practical—path. The leaders of the present-day India, divided on what their true legacy is, have been dogfighting each other, bringing shame to their own heritage and to the people of the nation.

For context, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comment on BR Ambedkar has ignited a political firestorm, with the Opposition uniting across party lines to demand his resignation and an apology. Shah’s remarks, made during a debate in Parliament on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, were perceived as disrespectful to Ambedkar, the chief architect of India’s Constitution. Shah had remarked, “It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar… If they took God’s name this often, they would have secured heaven in seven lifetimes.” This, however, is not the complete version of his remarks. Shah had further added that “we are happy that Ambedkar’s name is being taken”, before enumerating Congress’ alleged “injustices” towards Babasaheb. Prima facie, his jibe seems to be targeted at the Indian National Congress, rather than Ambedkar. The video that is being circulated skips the parts targeting Congress. It could be a matter of debate whether the BJP genuinely respects the towering legacy of Ambedkar, one of the finest individuals the nation has ever produced. However, one thing is clear—given the enormous political dividend the name of Ambedkar holds in today’s India, the BJP would never blunder to denigrate him publicly in a deliberate manner! The stature of Ambedkar is too high to be contested by the BJP or, for that matter, any other political party.

Against this background, it can be safely said that the ongoing controversy surrounding Amit Shah is as much political as it is ideological. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, terming Shah’s remarks to be “derogatory”, has aptly put: “the mask has fallen.” It was evident in the 2024 General Elections, and it is evident now, how important the issue of the Constitution has become. In the wake of persistent threats—veiled or otherwise—to the Constitutional principles, the people have become highly concerned about the Constitution, and not to forget its chief architect who stood for the rights of the marginalised!

In Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien submitted a privilege notice against Shah, while Congress MPs called for an urgent discussion on the matter in Lok Sabha. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Shah from his post and issue a public apology. “If Modi has any respect for Ambedkar and the Constitution, he must act now,” Kharge stated. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of undermining Ambedkar’s ideals, claiming their ideology aligns more with the Manusmriti than the Constitution. Other leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Mayawati, MK Stalin and others, also registered strong apprehension regarding Shah’s remarks.

It goes without saying that for millions, Ambedkar represents empowerment, equality, and the foundation of India’s democracy. The ongoing imbroglio also highlights the political sensitivities around his name, with parties across the spectrum vying to claim his ideological mantle. As protests continue, the debate over Shah’s remarks reveals deeper divisions in India’s political discourse—divisions over who truly respects Ambedkar’s ideals and who uses his name as a tool for political expediency!