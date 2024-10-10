A pioneering tycoon

Ratan Tata, the visionary leader and philanthropist who passed away at 86, was one of India’s best business tycoons, and perhaps more than that. As the former chairman of Tata Group, he modernised and globalised one of India’s oldest and most respected business houses. His innate ability to take audacious risks and execute bold cross-border acquisitions made him one of the most influential figures in Indian corporate history. It’s rare for a business tycoon to become a household name, reflections of which can be seen in the tributes pouring in from all sections of society.



Under his leadership, the Tata Group, a conglomerate founded 155 years ago by Jamsetji Tata, evolved into a global powerhouse. Tata’s leadership coincided with India’s economic liberalisation in the 1990s. He was a man of high ambitions and yet very modest. His acquisitions of British companies like Tetley Tea, Corus, and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) came to symbolise India’s rise on the global stage—ensuring that the awe and respect for Tata transcended beyond the business house he led, to the common masses of India. As historian Mircea Raianu termed these deals as a symbol of “empire striking back,” with an Indian company acquiring prized assets from its former colonial ruler. Tata, however, had different notions. He saw things in a broader perspective. His vision was not limited to prestige or global domination. He fundamentally reshaped the internal structure of the Tata Group, centralising operations and moving away from a decentralised, domestic focus. Tata also set up the Group Corporate Centre (GCC) to provide strategic direction to Tata companies, advising on mergers, acquisitions, and capital mobilisation. The acquisition of JLR completely transformed global perceptions of the company. This deal also had a personal resonance, as it was seen as a kind of revenge on Ford, which had dismissed Tata Motors in the early 1990s.

By the time he retired, the Tata Group had become a global giant, operating in over 100 countries with annual revenues exceeding USD 128 billion. Tata’s focus on IT, particularly through Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), turned the company into India’s largest IT services firm and a key driver of the group’s success. The recent re-acquisition of Air India, a long-held dream of Tata, also marked a significant victory, bringing India’s flagship airline back into the fold after decades of government control.

However, Ratan Tata’s legacy lies not just in the numbers, the deals, or the companies he built—it is in the way he embodied the values of humility, responsibility, and philanthropy. His belief in leading by example and creating opportunities for others, whether through business or charity, made him a unique figure in Indian industry. Tata’s journey from turning around struggling companies to putting Indian business on the global map is evidence of his enduring vision and determination. His demise has left a large void, but that is also accompanied by a source of inspiration that will ignite the dream of many who aspire to tread his path.