A persistent threat

Kerala, often admired for its natural beauty and vibrant culture, finds itself in the throes of an unsettling reality — the fourth outbreak of the Nipah virus. The year 2023 has already witnessed the tragic loss of two lives to this deadly virus, with the total number of infections rising to six. This resurgence is a stark reminder of the looming threat of Nipah, a virus that first shook the state in 2018, claiming the lives of 21 out of the 23 infected individuals. Subsequent outbreaks in 2019 and 2021, though less deadly, serve as painful echoes of the looming danger. Nipah virus, a zoonotic pathogen, stands as a formidable challenge, capable of inflicting severe and often fatal respiratory and neurological diseases in both humans and animals. Bats serve as its natural reservoir, with transmission to humans occurring through the consumption of contaminated fruits or contact with infected animals, particularly pigs. This virus first emerged on the global stage in Malaysia in 1998, causing an outbreak that primarily affected pig farmers. Since then, it has sporadically raised its head in South and Southeast Asia, eliciting grave concerns due to its high mortality rate, the absence of specific treatments, and the potential for person-to-person transmission. These characteristics have rightfully placed Nipah virus on the radar as a public health priority, warranting continuous surveillance and extensive research. The concerning aspect of the Nipah outbreaks in Kerala is the lack of a clear scientific explanation for their concentrated recurrence in the state. While the virus is known to be in circulation among bat populations across nine states and one Union Territory in India, the reasons behind its repeated emergence in Kerala remain elusive. Furthermore, the possibility of undetected cases in other states cannot be ruled out. Therefore, all states must remain vigilant and prepared for any unprecedented threat posed by the virus. The urgency of precautions cannot be overstated, given the alarming mortality rate associated with Nipah. The virus has been known to claim the lives of 40 to 70 per cent of those infected, a stark contrast to the mortality rate of 2 to 3 per cent seen in COVID-19. In light of the lack of an authorized treatment for Nipah, the importance of preventive measures becomes paramount. The Indian government's proactive approach in seeking assistance from Australia to restock monoclonal antibody doses deserves recognition. While it's crucial to note that monoclonal antibodies are not a direct treatment for Nipah virus, the collaborative effort underscores the gravity of the situation. The antibodies, already successful in Australia for countering the Hendra virus—a bat-borne virus associated with severe infections in horses and humans—may show promise in the fight against Nipah. In the absence of a specific treatment and considering the high fatality rate, preventive measures may prove to be the best defense against Nipah. Basic sanitary practices, social distancing, and adhering to guidelines are of paramount importance. Communities must be educated about the virus, its mode of transmission, and the importance of early reporting of any suspected cases. Furthermore, there is an urgent need for robust surveillance and monitoring of both human and animal populations, particularly in regions where Nipah has been detected. This proactive approach can help identify potential outbreaks before they escalate, thereby saving lives and resources. The recurrent Nipah outbreaks in Kerala serve as a sobering reminder of the unpredictable nature of infectious diseases and the critical importance of preparedness in public health. International collaborations, like the one with Australia, are encouraging steps, but the collective efforts in raising awareness, strengthening healthcare infrastructure, and adhering to preventive measures will be the linchpin in our fight against Nipah. As Kerala navigates through this precarious landscape, one should remember the resilience and unity that have guided humans through previous challenges. Together, we shall overcome this new threat to our well-being.