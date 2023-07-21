A partial achievement

India's successful endeavour towards reducing multidimensional poverty has been acknowledged by the findings of two recent reports — 'National Multidimensional Poverty Index: A progress review 2023' by NITI Ayog and the ‘UNDP Global Multidimensional Poverty Index Report’. These reports shed light on the significant progress made in the fight against poverty, underscoring the efforts and policies that have led to uplifting millions of people from destitution. However, while celebrating this achievement, there is a need to recognise the persisting challenges that merit immediate attention. According to NITI Ayog's report that factors in parameters of health, education, and standard of living, the percentage of people living in multidimensional poverty has substantially reduced from 24.85 per cent in 2015-16 to 14.96 per cent in 2019-21. This commendable improvement has led to 13.5 crore individuals crossing the poverty threshold, signifying a substantial positive impact on their lives. Furthermore, the report highlights the growth in the number of states with less than 10 per cent of their population experiencing multidimensional poverty, which doubled between 2016 and 2021. Such progress showcases the effectiveness of targeted policies and initiatives across various states. Nonetheless, the persistence of high multidimensional poverty in certain states, for instance in Bihar where over one-third of the population still lives in multidimensional poverty, necessitates focused interventions to ensure equitable progress across the nation. However, it is encouraging to note that even Bihar has shown improvement, with its percentage of multidimensional poverty decreasing from 52 per cent in 2015-16 to 34 per cent in 2019-21. Complementing NITI Ayog's report, the UNDP Global Multidimensional Poverty Index presents a more holistic perspective by considering parameters like per capita income, life expectancy at birth, and mean years of schooling with equal emphasis. The UNDP report reveals a staggering 415 million people exiting multidimensional poverty in India between 2005-06 and 2019-21. This impressive accomplishment demonstrates the cumulative effect of various policies and initiatives over the decades. While acknowledging this significant progress, it is crucial to recognise that 230 million individuals, comprising 16.4 per cent of the Indian population, still live in multidimensional poverty. The UNDP report also emphasises that despite progress, a substantial rural-urban gap remains, indicating the need for targeted measures to address disparities. A combined analysis of the two reports illuminates the multi-faceted nature of poverty reduction efforts in India, with commendable gains in both income terms and living conditions. However, while facilitation of access to basic necessities like cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, housing, electricity, assets, and banking services, has played a pivotal role in improving NITI Ayog's poverty estimates, this success predominantly reflects the augmentation of living standards. Contrarily, the improvement in health and education — the other two parameters considered by the Aayog — has been relatively marginal. This calls for a more comprehensive approach, encompassing robust health and education ecosystems, to further ensure the sustainability of poverty reduction efforts. Indeed, the reports present a tale of hope, showcasing the nation's ability to make significant strides towards poverty alleviation. Still, they also serve as a stark reminder of the cyclical and fundamental challenges in the realms of health and education that continue to pose serious concerns. It is imperative to recognise that well-being and prosperity of a nation are intrinsically linked to the health and education of its citizens. Investing in healthcare systems and providing access to quality education will not only address immediate challenges but also create a positive ripple effect that will shape the nation's future. To sustain and accelerate the momentum of poverty reduction, it is crucial for policymakers, government agencies, non-governmental organisations, and civil society to work collaboratively. Targeted interventions aimed at improving healthcare facilities, promoting preventive healthcare practices, and enhancing the quality of education in underserved regions must be prioritised. In conclusion, India's achievements in reducing multidimensional poverty are commendable. However, the journey is far from over, and the challenges in the domains of health and education demand immediate attention. To achieve lasting progress, we must channel our resources and energies into creating robust healthcare and education ecosystems that will shape a brighter, more prosperous future for our nation and its citizens. Only then can the scourge of poverty be contained, ensuring sustainable development for all.