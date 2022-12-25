A paradigm shift

As the Japanese cabinet, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, boosted the country's defence budget to USD 55 billion on Friday, the resolve of the government towards implementing its new National Security Strategy became evidently clear. The historic shift in Japan's military posture in the face of regional security concerns and threats posed by China, North Korea and Russia holds importance not just for Japan and the larger Asia-Pacific construct, but also individually for India. China might have maritime and terrestrial disputes with several countries in the Asia-Pacific region, but India, at large, remained the sole major confrontation point for China. Now, the military ramp-up by Japan has opened up a dual front for China. It has maritime disputes with Australia as well but the engagement is not as direct. China's territorial ambitions along multiple fronts stand largely unchallenged. Japan's intended proactiveness marks a major shift in this scenario. In its bid to become a 'proactive contributor to peace', the once 'pacifist' Japan is now all set to become the third largest military spender after the United States and China. If one were to point out the core takeaway of NSS and the subsequent defence budget, the entire discussion will boil down to the acquisition of 'counter-strike capabilities', which Japan feels is indispensable when it comes to countering inimical attacks. Seven years back, such an approach from Japan was unthinkable. The 2015 reinterpretation of the constitution by late Shinzo Abe's government had set the template then. All it needed was some time and a trigger as strong as Chinese belligerence against the backdrop of Russian invasion of Ukraine. No country in this world would like to be trapped in a situation as worse as Ukraine is. It is argued that had Ukraine possessed strong counter-attack capabilities, the situation in Ukraine could have been entirely different. The 2015 reinterpretation of the constitution allowed Japan to defend its ally, the US, in 'collective self-defence' — essentially providing Japan a leeway to build up its military presence. If one were to go by Japan's budget, annual spending for 2023 on long-range ammunition will be tripled to USD 6.26 billion in the coming future. In addition to the flagship Tomahawks, Japan will spend nearly USD 710 million next year for boosting the production of Type-12 land-to-ship guided missiles, which will be deployed over the next few years. Interestingly, Japan's outlook is larger than what it seems. It is not just confined to Japan's security. Japan's foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi stated that the aim of the NSS is to "achieve the security of Japan as well as peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, and to contribute even more proactively in securing peace, stability, and prosperity of the international community." The significance of Japan's NSS and the corresponding budget can be gauged from the fact that China is visibly intimidated by it. China's foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that Japanese defence policy "ignores facts, and deviates from its commitment to China-Japan relations", adding that it "groundlessly discredits China's defence building and normal military activities". Needless to say, the United States is more than happy with Japan's new defence posturing, not just because it seeks to counter its arch rival China, but also because it'll provide a major boost to its arms export industry. Whatever be the vested interests of various stakeholders in the Asia-Pacific region, the Japanese quest of safeguarding its maritime boundaries against any undue aggression is justified. The defensive posture is not just against China. Russia and Ukraine, too, remain potential threats for Japan. If Japan manages to live up to its expectations vis-à-vis the NSS, the Asia-Pacific construct will undergo a dramatic shift. India should not remain a passive onlooker in this scenario. It should play an active part in reshaping present-day realities. Japan, which is also one of India's Quad partners, should be seen as a strong ally towards tackling China's territorial and maritime assertions.

