A ‘mountain’ in flames

Situated beside a large fish and frozen meat market, the Ghazipur landfill is the most monstrous of the three big dumpsites of Delhi — the other two are situated in Okhla and Bhalswa. Apart from epitomising life-threatening unhygienic conditions perennially, the three landfills are at constant risk of catching fire during dry summers. Although the recent fire at the Ghazipur landfill site in East Delhi has come after a brief lull, it was always a disaster waiting in the wings. The fire is yet another reminder of the persistent environmental and governance challenges plaguing Delhi’s waste management systems. As six fire tenders battled the flames, no casualties were reported, thankfully.



Towering at 65 meters, Ghazipur was just eight meters short of the Qutub Minar in height by 2019 and has seen multiple fires, including three in 2022 alone. Such fires, often caused by methane and other gases produced by decomposing waste, pose severe health risks to nearby residents, causing respiratory problems and severe irritation. Presently, complaints of throat and breathing irritation have already been received from several residents living in the vicinity of the Ghazipur landfill site.

The political slugfest that has ensued following this latest fire does little to address the root causes or offer sustainable solutions. The BJP has criticised the AAP-led Delhi government for failing to fulfil its promises to clear the landfill by the end of last year, while AAP defends its efforts and shifts some blame onto the corrupt practices of the BJP. Objectively, the fire incident calls for a radical overhaul of waste management strategies in metropolitan areas. Delhi generates around 11,300 tonnes of waste each day, out of which only 8,170 tonnes are processed at WTE and other facilities. In addition to the waste generated daily, Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur dumpsites hold 42 lakh tonnes, 71 lakh tonnes and 78 lakh tonnes of legacy waste, respectively. Mere promises and superficial measures are insufficient. What is needed is a comprehensive strategy that includes reducing waste generation, enhancing recycling and reuse, and adopting advanced technologies for waste treatment that do not rely on landfills. As per a study conducted by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and IIT-Delhi, the three landfills in Delhi inflict economic damage of around Rs 450 crore — Rs 156 crore at Bhalswa, Rs 151 crore at Okhla and Rs 142.5 crore at Ghazipur.

Against this backdrop, the Delhi government’s resolve to eliminate the landfills in a time-bound manner was laudable. However, it must have been accompanied by a more innovative plan and support from the Central government. Examples of transformation of landfills, like the one in Bhanpur Khanti of Bhopal, have shown that innovative overhaul of waste management is possible if the political will is present. Moreover, community involvement in waste reduction must be scaled up. The involvement of residents in decision-making processes related to waste management can also foster more sustainable practices and ensure that authorities remain accountable. The health risks posed by landfill fires also demand immediate and sustained action. Protective measures, including regular health check-ups and the provision of air purifiers in areas close to landfills, can mitigate some of the adverse effects on residents. Furthermore, emergency response plans need to be robust and rehearsed, with clear communication channels available to the public during such incidents.

Ultimately, policy reforms should focus on waste segregation at source, penalties for non-compliance, and incentives for municipalities to adopt greener waste management practices. Innovation in waste processing technologies must be encouraged through subsidies and support for startups in this sector. The Ghazipur landfill fire is a reminder of the urgent need for action. Political leaders must move beyond blame games and prioritise the health and safety of their constituents. The continuous cycle of mismanagement, manifested in towering, burning trash heaps, must end. The residents of Delhi deserve better than to live in the shadow of a smouldering mountain of waste.