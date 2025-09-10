A Mirror To the World

The turbulence in Nepal that was eventually triggered by the government’s sudden ban on social media platforms is more than a story of one nation’s crisis; it is a mirror to the unsettling global decline of internet freedoms. In September, authorities blocked platforms including Facebook, X, and YouTube, citing non-compliance with registration requirements. Within hours, protests erupted across the country, many led by young people for whom the digital world is inseparable from daily life. Security forces responded with violence, leading to at least nineteen deaths and hundreds of injuries. The government backtracked a day later, lifting the ban in the face of mounting anger, but the damage had already been done. At its core, the decision reflected not just a failure of governance but a broader anxiety about controlling narratives, a trend increasingly visible worldwide. In a country that has endured more than a dozen governments since the abolition of its monarchy in 2008, such moves deepen the impression that leaders rely on coercion, not dialogue, to sustain their authority. For Nepal, still grappling with economic weakness, endemic corruption, and fragile institutions, the crackdown represents a dangerous attempt to silence dissent in a society where democratic expectations have outpaced democratic delivery.

The underlying issue extends beyond Nepal’s borders. Around the world, governments have begun to regard social media platforms as both indispensable and deeply threatening. Platforms enable commerce, civic participation, and community ties, yet they also provide space for criticism and organisation against authority. Faced with this duality, many states opt for restrictive measures: imposing registration requirements, forcing companies to appoint local liaisons, or demanding compliance with censorship orders. When platforms resist, governments often choose the blunt weapon of blanket bans. Such measures are presented as protecting citizens from disinformation, fraud, or exploitation, but their effects are overwhelmingly repressive. Shutting down online networks cuts people off from livelihoods, education, and healthcare information. In fragile democracies, this deepens frustration and drives protests, as seen in Nepal. In more authoritarian contexts, it quietly normalises the erosion of civic freedoms. Nepal’s unrest is a symptom of this larger trajectory, where digital repression is now a standard instrument of governance. The Himalayan country may have lifted its ban after blood was spilt, but its actions placed it within a global pattern of states treating the internet not as a civic commons but as a battlefield of control. For ordinary citizens, the message is chilling: freedom of expression can be switched off at the flip of a political switch.

The consequences of this trajectory are profound, particularly for South Asia. Instability in Nepal has immediate implications for India, which shares a long open border and deep economic, cultural, and strategic ties with its neighbour. For India, unrest across the frontier raises concerns about security, trade disruption, and the possibility of rival powers exploiting a power vacuum. For Nepal itself, the episode further undermines trust between citizens and the state, particularly among the younger generation that now views governance as both corrupt and repressive. Globally, the case is another data point in a grim trend: internet freedom has declined year after year, eroded not only by authoritarian regimes but also by democratic governments that borrow from the same playbook. Each ban, each shutdown, each attempt to muzzle the digital public square weakens the democratic fabric a little more. Nepal’s crackdown, brief though it was, demonstrates the cost of silencing rather than listening. The violence on its streets revealed how quickly suppressed frustration can spill into bloodshed. The path to genuine stability lies not in censorship but in engagement, transparency, and respect for the rights of citizens to speak, organise, and hold leaders accountable. Unless governments internalise this lesson, the cycle of repression and unrest will repeat itself, and the digital spaces that once promised empowerment will become sites of perpetual conflict. The tragedy in Nepal must be read as a warning: democracies cannot endure if they treat the internet as a threat to be managed rather than a lifeline to be protected.