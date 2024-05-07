A lethal irony

The current situation in Gaza is a stark manifestation of an extreme geopolitical irony — the conflict-torn region is witnessing condemnable bloodbath, unfolding just parallel to the talks of ceasefire in Cairo. What is on display in the region is a blunt disregard of human life and dignity, and humanitarian principles. The fact that the world is witnessing, almost helplessly, the ‘massacre’ in the region, speaks volumes about the profound vulnerabilities that remain hidden beneath the superficial safety valve of international order.



The Hamas, which triggered the conflict seven months ago by killing around 1,200 Israelis and abducting 250 hostages, now stands crushed at the hands of extremely aggressive Israeli military. The ‘movement’ has given its approval of the “proposal regarding a ceasefire agreement" — prepared under the mediation of Qatar and Egypt. On the other hand, Israel, which is spearheading a highly lethal onslaught on the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, has not approved the truce agreed upon by Hamas. On the contrary, it has stepped up its offensive by now targeting the long-threatened Rafah — a city housing 1.4 million people that has thus far served as a refuge for Palestinians evacuated from other parts of Gaza. In a strictly limited evacuation period, the Israeli military has told around 100,000 people to evacuate Rafah, and move to the "expanded humanitarian area" at Al-Mawasi on the coast. However, news reports suggest that the Al-Mawasi region is already overburdened with influx of a large number of refugees from other regions and lacks vital services. No wonder then that the UN human rights chief, Volker Turk, terming the evacuation order to be “inhumane”, called it "contrary to the basic principles of international humanitarian and human rights laws". Apart from inflicting casualties and destruction in Rafah, Israel’s seizure of the city is also likely to obstruct the flow of humanitarian assistance.

The war has to come to an end. Both the parties — Israel and Hamas — recognise this fact. However, Israel, owing to its dominant position, appears hell bent to secure the truce in its favour. In fact, Israel has made its intent very clear by stating that it will "exert military pressure on Hamas” to advance its war aims, which include: “the release of our hostages, destroy Hamas's military and governing capabilities and ensure that Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future". In the process, what Israel has decided to completely overlook is the massive loss of life and property. Gaza Strip is decimated to rubble, more than 34,000 people have been killed (the count is still on), and for an entire generation of residents who remain, trauma may never fade away completely. There life will never be the same.

The extreme hostilities to which the children and women in the Gaza Strip have been subjected, with the entire world watching helplessly the pride and might of Israel’s ruling class outweighing the lives of the ordinary citizens of Gaza, should not have been acceptable in the rules-based order of 21st century. It must be hard for the Gazans to forgive Hamas as well, which, after instigating the powerful Israel, left Gazans to defend for themselves. For the last seven months, not only the lives and dignity of Gazans, but also the façade of international order for peace, have been toyed with as per the fancy of a few. This condemnable game of humiliating humanity must end at the earliest. Obstructions to ceasefire will have to be removed rapidly.