A grim recurrence

As the grim headlines featuring floods in Assam have, again, begun to claim considerable space in mass media, the identifiable sense of helplessness can be felt. The floods, once considered a boon for the state’s farmlands, now almost routinely manifest as a bane each year for Assam. The stories of death, destruction, and displacement are bound to echo across news outlets but, sadly, the solutions remain elusive. Latest reports suggest that new areas have succumbed to the inundation and fatalities are on the rise. According to an official bulletin dated June 2, three more fatalities were reported, raising the death toll to 18 since May 28. Despite a slight decrease in the number of affected individuals from 6,01,642 in 10 districts to 5,35,246 in 13 districts, the crisis is far from abating. Three major rivers – Kopili, Barak, and Kushiyara – continue to flow above danger levels, exacerbating the plight of displaced residents who are now sheltering in relief camps.



Experts have for long been attributing the increasing frequency and severity of floods in Assam to a combination of natural and anthropogenic factors. The Brahmaputra and Barak river basins have historically been flood-prone, but recent years have witnessed unprecedented destruction. Faulty flood control measures, unregulated construction, population pressure, and shrinking water bodies have been significant disruptors. Embankments, a short-term solution in absence of long-term initiatives, have been poorly maintained, with breaches and widespread destruction being far too common. Furthermore, urbanisation and changing land-use practices have led to drainage congestion, making cities like Guwahati and Silchar vulnerable to urban flooding. Moreover, Assam's location in a seismically active zone means that landslides and earthquakes frequently alter the river courses in the region, which may culminate into greater risk.

It is obvious that floods in Assam also bring economic and social catastrophe. The state is reported to suffer an annual loss of around Rs 200 crore due to floods. A Central Water Commission data from the past reveals that on average, 26 lakh people are affected each year, with substantial loss of life and livestock. Needless to say that the recurring disaster places a heavy burden on Assam’s economy and its population, a significant portion of which is in the grip of poverty. Furthermore, riverbank erosion makes the matter worse, causing internal displacement in the state and leading to the disappearance of residential and agricultural land. The Brahmaputra's width has increased dramatically in some areas, leading to the erosion of a massive landmass since 1950.

Addressing Assam's flood crisis requires a shift from short-term measures to long-term planning and sustainable solutions. In order to make such a transition, two things become imperative — a strong political will and cross-state collaborations. Collaboration among Northeastern states is of critical importance as the flood remains a shared woe, albeit with varying degrees. Reviving wetlands and local water bodies, clearing human encroachments from flood plains, maintaining embankments, adopting non-structural measures such as regulated reservoir management and effective dissemination of flood warnings, etc. are some of the aspects that the government needs to work upon. Credible and timely information, accessible in local languages, is crucial for enhancing preparedness. On a broader scale, integrating climate change considerations into flood management strategies has become a must.