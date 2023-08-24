A giant lunar leap

"India, I reached my destination and you too," tweeted the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the historic evening of August 23. This was no mean destination. This was the destination which failed Russia — one of the pioneers of space exploration — just a couple of days’ ago, as its Luna-25 spacecraft crash landed on the Moon’s surface. The statement encapsulates a momentous achievement that has not only placed India high on the global space exploration map but also underscores the remarkable prowess of ISRO. This success is nothing short of extraordinary, especially when juxtaposed with Russia's recent Luna-25 spacecraft mishap on the Moon's surface. While nations around the world have ventured to the Moon previously as well, ISRO's recent feat stands out for several compelling reasons. ISRO has etched its name in the annals of space history by becoming the first space agency worldwide to successfully land a spacecraft near the Moon's south pole. Previous missions from other space agencies had settled for equatorial positions, which are relatively less challenging. The south pole, on the other hand, presents a myriad of complexities — from treacherous terrains to extreme cold and limited lighting. The absence of solar power also presents a grave risk. However, amidst these uncertainties lies a world brimming with possibilities. Following Vikram's successful landing on the lunar surface, the rover Pragyan is poised for action at the commands of Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC). Pragyan's mission is multifaceted — conducting in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface, capturing images, conducting geological experiments, and searching for the presence of water ice. The discovery of frozen water near the Moon's south pole could herald a new era in space exploration, offering untold prospects for future missions and even potentially supporting future lunar settlements. It can also help establish the Moon as a launchpad for deep-space exploration. ISRO's success is measured not just in the fulfilment of its audacious goals but also in its remarkable efficiency. Since its inception in 1969, ISRO has achieved one milestone after another in space exploration. From the launch of Aryabhata, India's first satellite, to the groundbreaking discovery of water molecules on the Moon by Chandrayaan-1 in 2008, and the historic Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) in 2013, ISRO has consistently proven that cutting-edge space exploration doesn't have to come with astronomical costs. One notable example of ISRO's efficiency was the launch of a record-breaking 104 satellites in a single mission in 2017. This achievement underscored India's commitment to pushing the boundaries of space technology while doing so economically. With Chandrayaan-3 safely on the Moon's surface, ISRO stands at the cusp of new challenges and opportunities. As Pragyan embarks on its journey of exploration, the world watches with bated breath. The scientific community eagerly anticipates the valuable data it will collect and the insights it will provide into our lunar neighbour. Importantly, ISRO's recent achievement owes much to the spirit of public-private partnership. As we look ahead, there is a pressing need to capitalise on this strategy. Collaborations with private entities can not only bolster ISRO's capabilities but also foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the burgeoning space industry. As India's tryst with the Moon's south pole continues, it is imperative to reflect on the broader implications of this success. Chandrayaan-3's touchdown on the Moon's rugged terrain isn't just a testament to India's technological prowess; it's a milestone for humanity. It symbolises the indomitable human spirit of exploration, discovery, and the relentless pursuit of the unknown. India's giant leap towards the Moon's south pole is a triumph for us all. It underscores the boundless possibilities of human endeavour and the power of international collaboration in the cosmos. As we celebrate this historic moment, let us also look forward to the exciting discoveries and innovations that will undoubtedly follow in its wake. The Moon, once again, beckons humanity, and India is leading the way.