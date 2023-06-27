A giant leap

India’s global standing and the larger geopolitics have undergone significant changes over the past couple of years. These changes appear to have a great bearing on India’s approach towards international space collaboration. Back in 2020, when the NASA-led Artemis Accords — a framework for international cooperation in lunar exploration — was floated, India was susceptible and held itself back from signing it. It may also be remembered that in 2022, India went against an overwhelming majority to abstain from voting in the favour of a United Nations resolution that called for prohibiting direct ascent anti-satellite tests (DA-ASATS). It can be safely said that the susceptibility is now fading fast, paving the way for a more confident and ambitious approach. This change in approach also coincides with the changing geopolitics. The divide between the US and China has only widened over the years. Any liaison between the two superpowers in the space domain now appears unlikely, meaning that India could afford tilting slightly in the favour of the US for its own advantage. While space exploration programmes are an embodiment of the ever-increasing human urge to delve deeper into the untapped space, they have also served as a symbol of dominance in the geopolitical realm. One would recall that during the height of the Cold war, the US and the USSR were in a space race of sorts. India, too, was among a handful of countries striving to leave their mark in the domain of space exploration. While it may not be appropriate to compare the present geopolitical situation to the Cold war, the reality is that the US and China are in a tight race — also aiming to court countries in their favour. NASA — the space agency of the US — has been at the front and centre of the shaping of the Artemis Accords. At the same time, China's National Space Administration (CNSA) has floated the concept of International Lunar Research Station (ILRS). Both the frameworks pursue different approaches towards space exploration, but their aims are somewhat similar — resource utilisation, cooperation, and long-term human presence in space, among other things. Both China and the US have kept their respective platforms open to participation by like-minded nations. Thus, India’s signing of the Artemis Accords holds immense geopolitical significance. India, after all, has been a major player in space exploration for quite a long time. India's journey in space exploration has been marked by remarkable achievements and ambitious missions, including the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-1 lunar mission in 2008 and the Mangalyaan Mars Orbiter Mission in 2013. The latest collaboration with the US, which aims at permanent return of humans to the Moon, is no doubt a new feather in India’s cap that signifies its growing prowess in space exploration. Furthermore, the signing of the accord can also be seen in terms of strengthening Indo-US bilateral relations, and in sync with Quad consolidation. One of the notable space collaborations between India and the US is the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission which aims to study the Earth's land and ice-covered surfaces using advanced radar imaging. This mission is a shining example of the functional synergy between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA. Now, when NASA and ISRO have agreed to a joint mission to the International Space Station in 2024 under the Artemis Accords, there are enough reasons to be optimistic. Furthermore, the deep strategic convergence between India and the US in the space domain is also reflected in initiatives such as agreement on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) and the Space Situational Awareness Arrangement — both established under India-US 2+2 Ministerial dialogue. Network for Space Object Tracking and Analysis (NETRA), a dedicated control centre for Space Situational Awareness (SSA), set up in 2022, is yet another example. In fact, there have been numerous other critical collaborations in the space sector. It can be safely said that India-US space collaboration has emerged as a vital aspect of the bilateral relationship, fostering scientific advancement, technological innovation, and international cooperation. The Artemis Accords, in particular, have been signed by all quad members — giving them greater reasons to stay together. However, the major challenges ahead for India will be to rope in the private sector for the Artemis programme, make greater investment in the space sector, and ensure political unanimity within the country on the issue. Successful materialisation of the joint Artemis programme could become a milestone for India if the challenges are dealt with finesse.