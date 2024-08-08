A fight for fairness

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has stormed into the finals of the welterweight category by defeating Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng 5-0. As she emerged victorious, she danced in the middle of the ring to the loud cheers from Algerian fans and the contingent. Her celebration stands in sharp contrast to her uncontrollable weeping after the quarter-final win—probably a venting out of emotions culminating from the gender controversy she is embroiled in. Criticism against her—feeding largely on disinformation and social media hate—is still rampant, but as she takes on China’s Yang Liu on August 10 early morning (Indian time), this should have little impact on her performance.



The controversy stemmed from what should have ideally been a moment of celebration—her win over Italy’s Angela Carini in a preliminary fight. Carini quit after a powerful punch from Khelif on her nose within a minute—eventually triggering a wave of disinformation, hate speech, and an intense debate over Khelif’s gender and identity. Allegations were made that Khelif is either a transgender athlete or a biological man, despite the lack of evidence supporting these claims. Joining in the debate were some of the most influential figures globally, including Donald Trump, Elon Musk, JK Rowling, and Giorgia Meloni, among others.

Imane has a well established identity as a woman, and her eligibility under present IOC regulations cannot be contested. Even the clear-cut clarifications from the IOC could not ward off the wave of disinformation surrounding Khelif’s gender identity. Refusing to participate in “a politically motivated cultural war”, IOC President Thomas Bach said: “How can somebody being born, raised, competed and having a passport not be considered a woman?” He outright denounced the hate speech targeted towards Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting—a Taiwanese boxer facing similar allegations. Khelif’s father also had to come to her rescue, claiming that she “was raised as a girl” who has “a strong will to work and to train.”

The base of the controversy surrounding Khelif’s gender identity is premised on International Boxing Association’s (IBA) decision to disqualify her from World Championship 2023. The IBA claimed that tests had revealed Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting possessed XY chromosomes, traditionally associated with males. The IOC has clearly denounced the credibility of IBA’s disqualification. Notably, the IOC no longer regards the IBA as boxing’s international federation. Following a series of concerns about the IBA’s finances, governance and ethics, the IOC had stripped the IBA of its official recognition in 2023.

The controversy surrounding Khelif is not an isolated incident but part of a broader discussion on gender identity in sports. Historically, sex testing in sports has evolved from physician letters to chromosomal analysis and, more recently, to testosterone level assessments. However, each method has faced criticism for its scientific and ethical shortcomings. The debate over Khelif's eligibility points towards the challenges faced by gender-diverse athletes. It raises serious questions about the fairness of sex-based regulations and their impact on athletes' mental health and careers. Khelif herself has spoken out about the mental toll of the controversy, urging respect and support for all athletes. At a time when the Olympics are closer than ever to achieving gender parity, the focus should be on celebrating the achievements of female athletes rather than subjecting them to baseless scrutiny. In order to do so, the IOC will have to establish a scientific and fair process for determining eligibility. The shortcomings in eligibility regulations cannot be allowed to subject athletes to undue torments.