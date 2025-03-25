A Crucial Intervention

The Supreme Court’s decision to form a National Task Force on student suicides marks a critical turning point in addressing a crisis that has been ignored for too long. The rising number of suicides in higher educational institutions is a grim reflection of the pressures, discrimination, and neglect that many students face. The Court’s observation that student suicides have now surpassed those of farmers due to agrarian distress is a shocking indictment of our education system and the society that enables such tragedies. The case that led to this ruling involved two IIT Delhi students, Ayush Ashna and Anil Kumar, both from marginalised communities, whose parents alleged they were victims of caste discrimination and institutional neglect. Despite their repeated pleas, the police refused to register FIRs, citing lack of evidence. Frustrated by the inaction, the families turned to the Supreme Court, which not only ordered investigations but also recognised that these deaths were not isolated incidents. It cited multiple recent suicides in premier institutions across the country, making it clear that something is deeply wrong within the system.

The mental health crisis in educational institutions is not new. Students are pushed to their limits by academic pressure, financial stress, and social isolation. Many come from disadvantaged backgrounds and find themselves battling discrimination, whether based on caste, gender, or identity. Instead of support, they often encounter indifference or outright hostility from faculty and administrators. When they struggle, they are seen as weak; when they speak up, they are ignored. This culture of neglect has now led to an epidemic of student suicides.

The Court has rightly pointed out that institutions have a duty to protect their students. It has mandated that FIRs be registered in all such cases and held universities accountable for creating an environment where students feel safe. The Task Force, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice S. Ravindra Bhat, has been given the authority to investigate, recommend reforms, and even conduct surprise inspections. This is a significant step forward, but it will only be effective if universities and the government take it seriously. Too often, reports are filed and forgotten, and promises of reform remain empty words. The problem is not just about mental health services, though those are desperately needed. It is about dismantling the toxic environment that pushes students to despair. Ragging, caste discrimination, gender-based harassment, and academic bullying must be tackled head-on. Universities must actively promote mental well-being, not just through counselling centres, but by changing their culture. Faculty need to be sensitised, students need safe spaces, and there must be zero tolerance for discrimination and harassment.

The Supreme Court’s intervention is a much-needed wake-up call. But the responsibility does not lie with the judiciary alone. Governments, universities, faculty, and society as a whole must recognise that our brightest young minds are suffering, and unless urgent action is taken, we risk losing an entire generation to an education system that values grades over human lives. The Task Force’s report, expected within eight months, must not be another forgotten document. It must lead to real change. Otherwise, we will continue reading about more young lives lost—brilliant, ambitious students who came with dreams but left in silence.