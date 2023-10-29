A collective crime?

As the Israel-Hamas war drags on, entering its 24th day, the world watches in horror as the death toll continues to rise. Nearly 8,000 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of the Israeli military. This horrifying bloodshed is framed as retaliation for the merciless killing of approximately 1,400 Israelis by Hamas forces on October 7. However, it is essential to recognize that no ground is good enough to justify the brutal massacre of thousands of innocent people. The current situation is characterised by the words of UN Secretary General António Guterres, who aptly stated, "The grievances of the Palestinian people cannot justify the appalling attacks by Hamas. And those appalling attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people." The conflict unfolding in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip is a grave violation of humanitarian principles. The fact that it is presented as retaliation for another inhumane act by Hamas does not make it any more justifiable. Shockingly, reports suggest that among the total persons killed in Israeli bombings, more than 2,000 are children. While Israel has been issuing short-notice warnings to Gazans before targeting specific areas since the day following Hamas attacks, it is hardly a mystery how effective these warnings can be, particularly when internet and communication lines are already disrupted. The Israeli bombings represent a clear case of reckless atrocities on a trapped civilian population. The parties that are biased in favour of Israel or remain neutral can be seen as complicit in perpetuating hostilities. Instead of giving in to Prime Minister Netanyahu's temptation to punish Gazans without any resistance, they could have encouraged him to explore more rational and humane methods of freeing Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Beyond the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the Israel-Hamas war has yet another threatening dimension. The conflict has turned the already volatile Middle East into an even more precarious region. As the killing of Gazans is viewed through the Arab lens, most Arab countries have condemned Israeli atrocities and are witnessing public protests. As the war escalates, the divide between Israel and Arab nations may widen, thwarting the United States' plans to ensure normalisation of ties in the region. It is worth noting that the US has recently aimed to reduce its military presence in the region but has been forced to increase it due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Furthermore, the US' pro-Israel stance is likely to push it away from Arab nations, potentially opening opportunities for Russia and China to gain a stronger foothold in the region. As of now, the efforts to end the war do not appear to be heading toward a favourable outcome. The proposals put forth at the United Nations Security Council by the US, China, and Russia appear to counter each other. At the same time, for reasons both known and unknown, Israel's actions have received support or have been overlooked by many influential global players. The Israel-Hamas war serves as a stark example of how power politics can overshadow serious humanitarian concerns. In this collective crime, the Israeli government, Hamas, and others all share guilt. The cycle of violence and retaliation perpetuates suffering on both sides, leaving countless innocent lives in ruins. In the face of this grim reality, it is imperative that the international community redouble its efforts to bring an end to this conflict. Diplomatic avenues and peaceful resolutions must be explored with urgency. The human cost of this war is too high, and the stakes are too great to allow this cycle of violence to persist. It is time to prioritise peace, dialogue, and the well-being of the people caught in the crossfire, rather than furthering the politics of power and retribution. Key stakeholders must shed power politics to ease the plight of Gaza citizens. The world cannot afford to stand idly by while this tragedy unfolds.