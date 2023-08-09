A call to action

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has rung the alarm bells with its recent ‘State of the Climate in Asia’ report, released on July 27 during a crucial meeting of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific’s (ESCAP’s) Committee on Disaster Risk Reduction. The findings presented in this report cast a distressing shadow over the continent, highlighting the perilous consequences of climate-related aberrations that have shaken the very core of Asian countries. The report spotlights a continent grappling with the gravest ramifications of climate change – floods, droughts, cyclones, glacial melting, and more. The staggering numbers tell a tale of human suffering and economic devastation that demands immediate attention and comprehensive intervention. In 2022 alone, over 50 million people were directly affected by a staggering 81 weather-, climate-, and water-related disasters across Asia. While the number of disasters was lower compared to 2021, their impact on society and economies was far more profound. Perhaps most distressing is the escalating loss of life. The year 2022 witnessed a heartbreaking 55 per cent surge in deaths due to natural disasters compared to 2021, claiming the lives of around 5,879 individuals. The numbers of affected individuals also soared, reaching a staggering 52 million. The economic losses were equally distressing, amounting to a staggering USD 36 billion. The floods of 2022 carved a significant chunk of this sum, with Pakistan, China, and India incurring losses of USD 15 billion, USD 5 billion, and USD 4.2 billion respectively. The impact of droughts in Asia also left a deep scar on economies, causing losses of around USD 7.6 billion. Beyond these grim statistics lie broader trends that only intensify the urgency of the situation. The report reveals that the annual mean near-surface temperature in 2022 was a disconcerting 1.15 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average of 1850–1900. Furthermore, the mean temperature over Asia in 2022 stood at an alarming 0.73 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 average, cementing it as the second- or third-warmest year on record. The rise in global mean sea level, propelled by the loss of glacial mass due to global warming, reached considerable heights in 2022. Ocean heat, too, hit a record peak. The gravity of these developments cannot be overstated. As temperatures surge and natural systems buckle under the strain, the spectre of a future marred by climatic catastrophe looms large. We stand at a critical juncture where inaction is not an option. The WMO’s report serves as a clear, resonant warning: the Asian countries must unite to stave off the impending danger. It’s a call for action that must not be ignored. In the face of adversity, the need for regional collaboration is more urgent than ever. Climate change is a global challenge, but its effects are keenly felt on a local level. Governments, industries, and citizens alike must come together to forge a path towards resilience and sustainable progress. While Asia is characterised by its diversity, it is now bound by a common threat. From the densely populated urban centres to the rural heartlands, everyone shares a stake in safeguarding the environment and their livelihoods. The imperative to act also extends to global cooperation. As countries engage in discussions about climate agreements and targets, they must recognise the disproportionate burden that falls on regions like Asia. Industrialised nations that have historically contributed more to greenhouse gas emissions must take a lead in supporting the continent's transition towards cleaner, greener practices. The WMO’s report is not merely a warning; it’s a call to arms. The signs are clear, the consequences are dire, and the time to act is now. The trajectory of our planet hinges on the choices we make today. We cannot afford to falter or be complacent. We must heed the signs and stand united against this looming threat. Governments must prioritise sustainable policies, industries must adopt environmentally responsible practices, and individuals must make conscious choices that reduce their carbon footprint. In the words of Margaret Mead, "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has." Asia, home to billions, has the power to effect profound change. It's time to translate concern into action, despair into determination, and adversity into opportunity. Let this report be the catalyst that spurs nations to come together and forge a future where the spectre of climate disaster is replaced by the promise of shared prosperity and a healthier planet for all.