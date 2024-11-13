A battle for breathing

As dawn broke yesterday, residents awoke to a choking shroud of smog clinging heavily over the city. The toxic haze has transformed the capital and surrounding regions—Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad—into an area of blurred outlines and poisonous air. The extent of the crisis is now inescapable. Flights have been diverted, schools are on the verge of being closed, and people have taken up masks to ensure their wellbeing. Yet, the gravity of Delhi’s air pollution, and the policies that remain grossly inadequate to combat it, demand more urgent and lasting response. On Wednesday, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi breached the 400-mark, entering the ‘Severe’ category. At these levels, even basic outdoor activities pose a health hazard, especially to vulnerable populations like children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. For Delhi, this situation feels more like a memory of an almost forgotten reality. The city is engulfed in air that contains particulate matter 30-35 times above safe levels recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO). This pollution, primarily composed of fine PM2.5 particles, lodges deep in the lungs, causing even long-term diseases like lung cancer, heart disease, and neurological disorders.

It is a well-known fact that the pattern of ‘toxic winters’ is not new for the national capital region. Each year from October to January, cold air and still winds trap pollutants close to the ground. The causes of particulate emissions are varied yet predictable—emissions from vehicles, construction dust, and a stubborn practice of stubble burning in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana. Not to forget the notorious Diwali effect. Despite efforts to enforce the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which mandates dust control measures and temporary bans on non-essential industrial activity, pollution levels have only worsened.

The impact of the persistent air crisis on daily life is profound. Reports indicate that 81 per cent of families in Delhi have at least one member suffering from pollution-related health issues. For the working class, the daily commute has become a perilous journey. For schoolchildren too, exposure to such hazardous air could mean lifelong health complications. The Delhi government has repeatedly urged people to stay indoors. Public transport is promoted as a solution, yet the city's transit systems remain overburdened and inaccessible for many. On an international scale, Delhi’s pollution levels rank it among the world’s most polluted cities. The Indo-Gangetic Plains, with their dense populations and intense agricultural activities, are blanketed in a notorious haze. While India's rapid industrialisation and urban growth have been transformative, they have come at a staggering cost to the environment, with weak enforcement of pollution control policies worsening the issue.

The current crisis demands bold, innovative solutions that go beyond temporary fixes. Some experts advocate for artificial rain to clear the air, while others push for an overhaul of existing policies on stubble burning and vehicular emissions. The government has also considered introducing stricter fuel standards, expanding electric vehicle incentives, and enacting far-reaching industrial regulations. However, all these measures require an infrastructure that can withstand and adapt to Delhi's unique environmental pressures. The smog enveloping Delhi is a humanitarian crisis that imperils millions, demanding accountability from policymakers and industries alike. Clean air, a fundamental human right, cannot be a privilege reserved for the fortunate. The battle for breathable air in Delhi is a wake-up call for leaders, for industries, and for citizens. The question now is whether this call will be answered—or whether Delhiites will continue to accept each winter as a season of breathless endurance.