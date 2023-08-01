6/6 to 600

Born with an underdeveloped lung and asthmatic, Stuart Broad, who has shaped himself into a legend, received a fairytale ending to his illustrious Test career on July 31. What could have been a better way for any English or Australian player than to end the cricketing journey with a series-levelling win in Ashes, particularly when the opponents had registered an early 2-0 lead in the prestigious five-test series. Still more fascinating is the fact that destiny chose this historic series to put Broad in the elite list of all-time great bowlers — including Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble and James Anderson — who took more than 600 wickets in Test cricket. As if the sport of cricket itself wanted to make Broad’s last match special, it rewarded him with a last-ball wicket and a six off the last ball he faced as a batsman. It is also important to note that riding high on confidence, the formidable Australians were more than determined to end the drought of abroad Ashes trophy since 2001. But this had to go Broad’s way! Indeed, from all considerations, the England pacer lived his dream of ending his Test career while on prime. From his Test debut in July 2007 to his last match in July 2021, Broad’s story has been that of sheer talent, grit, longevity, hunger and comebacks. What culminated into a fairytale ending was also a saga of failures and roadblocks — deemed insignificant by the indomitable fighting spirit that Broad possessed. When in 2007, following a sledging by Andrew Flintoff, Yuvraj Singh smashed Broad for six sixes in an over with a ruthlessness that would make even the veterans feel inferior, the young England pacer was broken from inside. That was still very much the old era when batting, even in shorter formats, was not that ruthless. Even if the entire cricket fraternity would brush that event aside as a one-time setback, it is difficult to imagine the impact on the young player who made international debut just a year ago and was yet to get his Test cap. Since he had a long journey ahead, he recovered and shaped himself into a formidable force, particularly realising his profound potential in Test cricket. He took a hattrick against India in 2011, and repeated the feat in 2014 against Sri Lanka. Then came the unforgettable spell in 2015 against the arch rival Australia at Trent Bridge. In a magical spell of 9.3 overs in the first innings, Broad clinched eight wickets for mere 15 runs — restricting Australians to 60 all out in 18.3 overs. England eventually won that match with an innings and 78 runs. Similar fate was meted out to South Africans in 2016, when in second innings of the match, Broad took six wickets for just 17 runs, helping England win the match comfortably. Interestingly, Broad scalped the first five wickets by expending merely one run! But another slump, this time more intense, was waiting for Broad in 2017-18 when his efficacy against right handed batsmen came under strict scrutiny. The suitability of his action against left-handers compromised his ability against right-handers. Like a fighter the cricket fraternity knows him today, instead of fading into oblivion, Broad chose to work vigorously on the advice of Sir Richard Hadlee. He reinvented himself and gave the world a more formidable Broad. Yet another low patch came during 2020-2021 when he was dropped in crucial Test matches. 32-year-old Broad again showed how hungry he was for good cricket. He bounced back brilliantly, showing his most formidable side as a bowler. Broad is one of the finest English cricketers of the modern era. Strong statistics, dominance and near-perfection may be the most glorified attributes of sports, but what is still more beautiful is the spirit to fight back, overturning low patches into enviable successes and defying all odds. Broad epitomises the same. Like his teammate Ben Stokes and several others, he has not just made records, but lived the game of cricket in the true sense of the term. Though he bowled brilliantly across all formats of cricket, he will be remembered mostly for his outstanding stretch of 17 years in red-ball cricket. Broad, along with James Anderson, has shouldered English Test bowling for around two decades. His retirement decision has certainly left a void in English cricket. Meanwhile, opponents can take a sigh of relief now!