ZSI discovers two new spider species

Kolkata: The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) announced the discovery of two spider species in the Western Ghats region, a biodiversity hotspot, in south India.

A ZSI statement said the newly discovered species – Mimetus Spinatus and Mimetus Parvulus – highlight the importance of the region.

The addition of two new spiders brings the number of Mimetus species in India to three, all of which have been spotted from the southern part of the country, the surveyor said. Speaking about the discovery, ZSI Director Dr Dhriti Banerjee said: “The Western Ghats plays a crucial role in the climatic conditions of the country and continue to surprise scientists with their high levels of endemism.”

The discovery was made by a research team comprising Dr Souvik Sen along with Dr Sudhin PP and Dr Pradeep M Sankaran. Mimetus Spinatus and Mimetus Parvulus were collected from the Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary, Karnataka, and Ernakulam district of Kerala, respectively.