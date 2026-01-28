Zoo to get glass viewing panels, modern animal habitats

NEW DELHI: Glass viewing panels will be installed at animal enclosures to provide visitors with a clearer and more immersive view of wildlife as the National Zoological Park in the capital is set to undergo sweeping modernisation under a Rs 400-crore redevelopment plan, according to an official.

Work on the comprehensive overhaul plan, which includes redesigned entrances, improved traffic circulation, reconstructed animal habitats, and expanded veterinary facilities, is scheduled to begin in February, pending final approval from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Central Zoo Authority official said.

The Centre had granted in-principle approval of Rs 400 crore and the investment board has largely agreed with the proposed changes, paving the way for formal clearance, the official stated.

The redevelopment proposal was recently placed before the Delegated Investment Board, a government body that clears major public infrastructure investments, and funding for the project will be drawn through this mechanism, he said.

“Reliance’s Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre will play a significant advisory role, with many of its recommendations incorporated into the project blueprint,” the official said.

Elaborating on the makeover plan, he said a major focus would be the complete renovation of the zoo’s front gate, including new pick-up and drop-off zones, a visitors’ centre and upgraded entry facilities.

Additionally, glass viewing panels will be installed at animal enclosures to provide the public with a clearer and closer view of wildlife, and the trenches in carnivore enclosures will be closed to make more room for the animals, allowing them to approach the viewing panels, he said, adding that the redesigned viewing areas will allow closer observation of wildlife while ensuring minimal stress for animals.

Several animal enclosures which are damaged or obsolete will be reconstructed, while those beyond repair will be completely rebuilt to meet modern animal welfare standards. Animal shelters will be upgraded to contemporary specifications, and a new reptile house will be built as part of the expanded veterinary care infrastructure, the officer said.

The zoo’s wildlife hospital will be expanded two to three times with specialised wards, drawing on international best practices. Plans also include extending the Mathura Road foot overbridge, creating a new parking complex, upgrading ticketing and food courts, widening internal tracks, and strengthening conservation.