Zomato delivery personnel killed in Outer Ring Road hit-and-run

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old Zomato delivery boy has died in a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred on Outer Ring Road near the footbridge by DDA Flats Gate in south west Delhi’s Munirka in the early hours of Monday morning.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Kishangarh Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Harendra (27) son of Suresh Chand Sharma resident of RK Puram, New Delhi.

According to the police, the incident was reported to the Delhi Police at approximately 2:45 am, when a PCR call alerted the authorities about a pedestrian being struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim was crossing the road when he was hit. Harendra was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital but was declared brought dead upon arrival.

Harendra, who worked as a delivery boy for Zomato, leaves behind a young family. He is survived by his wife, Chetna, who is a homemaker, and their 6-month-old son.

His father, Suresh Chand Sharma, is employed with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) as a Class 4 worker.

The initial investigations into the accident have led to the identification of the offending vehicle, though the driver remains at large.

The investigation is being conducted by officers from the Kishangarh Police Station, South West District, under whose jurisdiction the incident falls.

A case has been registered under sections 281(1) and 106(1) of the BNS PS Kishangarh, following the registration of the first information report (FIR). The post-mortem of the deceased is currently underway.

Authorities are continuing their probe into the hit-and-run, and efforts are being made to apprehend the driver responsible for the fatal accident.

The police are also reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to gather more information about the vehicle and driver involved. The victim’s family has been informed, and they are currently in mourning.

Hit-and-run cases are increasingly becoming a serious concern in Delhi, with numerous incidents resulting in severe injuries and fatalities.