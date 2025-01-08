Zero tolerance: Delhi Police deport thirty B’deshi migrants in major op

NEW DELHI: In a decisive action against illegal migration, the Delhi Police has identified and deported 30 Bangladeshi nationals residing unlawfully in South West Delhi as part of an ongoing operation.

The latest action saw two Bangladeshi migrants, a husband-wife duo, detained and deported by the Vasant Kunj South Police Station staff.

The individuals, identified as Jasim (32) and his wife Zoyneb Akter (27), were found living illegally in the Rangpuri area. Both are natives of Kalidash village, Sokhipur, Tangel district in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off during routine patrolling on January 5, the police apprehended the couple. Verification of their documents and subsequent interrogation confirmed that they were residing in India without valid permits. The deportation process was completed through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

This operation is part of the South West District Police’s intensified drive to address growing concerns over the unauthorised stay of migrants in the Capital. A specialised team led by Inspector Arvind Pratap Singh (SHO/Vasant Kunj South) and supervised by ACP Satyajeet Sarin has been deployed to tackle the issue.

The team, comprising Inspectors Ratan Singh and Vipin Kumar, SI Pawan Kumar, and Constables Abhishek, Mahipal, and Bajrang, conducted systematic patrolling and intelligence gathering to locate and apprehend illegal immigrants.

The deportation of Jasim and Zoyneb is a significant milestone in the broader operation, which has already resulted in the identification and deportation of 30 Bangladeshi nationals from South West Delhi. The crackdown reflects a zero-tolerance approach by the district police, underscoring their commitment to maintaining law and order.

Police officials emphasized that the operation contributes to public safety and strengthens community trust in law enforcement. Efforts are underway to identify and deport more illegal migrants, reaffirming the district police’s resolve to uphold the rule of law and address concerns surrounding illegal immigration.

This ongoing campaign demonstrates the effectiveness of the police’s strategy in tackling unauthorized migration and ensuring the security of the region.