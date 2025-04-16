Zero-tolerance: CM Rekha Gupta cracks down on school fee hikes

New Delhi: In a firm message to private schools across the Capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday declared a zero-tolerance policy against arbitrary fee hikes and the alleged harassment of students and parents. The announcement followed a public grievance session where a group of parents alleged that their children were expelled from Queen Mary School in Model Town after they protested an illegal fee increase.

In a video posted on X, the Chief Minister is seen taking immediate action, directing an official to notify the school that its registration could be cancelled.

“Schools cannot threaten students or impose arbitrary fee hikes. There are clear regulations that must be followed. If any school is found violating them, strict action will be taken,” she said while addressing the media.

Reiterating her government’s stand, Gupta added, “Any form of injustice, exploitation or irregularity in the education sector will be dealt with firmly. Our government is committed to transparency, equal opportunity, and the protection of every child’s rights.”

Gupta’s move comes at a politically sensitive time, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launching an attack on the BJP over its alleged association with private school lobbies. Former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP-led government of being influenced by the Action Committee of Unaided Private Schools. “Bharat Arora, who heads the association, is a BJP functionary and campaigned for the CM during the elections. After the BJP came to power, fee hike complaints from private schools began flooding in,” Bharadwaj alleged.

The BJP, however, hit back swiftly. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva defended the government’s actions and accused the AAP of “manufacturing outrage” to stay politically relevant. “There are over 1,650 private schools in Delhi. In a whole year, the previous Kejriwal government could audit only 75. That allowed schools to hike fees unchecked. Now that we’re cleaning up their mess, they’re creating noise,” said Sachdeva.

He further alleged that AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and Bharadwaj, were spreading “lies and confusion” on social media to malign the BJP. “They tried to push false narratives on the Women’s Prosperity

Scheme, Ayushman Bharat, and electricity issues. Now they’re using school fees to gain political mileage. But people are seeing through this drama,” he said.

Meanwhile, parents are cautiously optimistic. “It’s a relief to see a CM respond so swiftly. But we want action, not just headlines,” said Anjali Sharma, a parent who attended the public meeting.

As political battles continue, it is to see that if this crackdown bring lasting reform, or is it another flashpoint in Delhi’s deepening war of words.