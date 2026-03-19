Zero tolerance: 93 polluting units face closure in Capital

New Delhi: In a major enforcement drive against illegal and polluting industrial activity, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued closure notices to 93 units operating without permission in the Hyderpur Redevelopment Area, officials said on Tuesday.

The action comes after inspections revealed that these units were functioning without the required clearances, in violation of

environmental norms.

Authorities said the move reflects the Delhi government’s strict stance against non-compliant industries contributing to pollution.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy, stating, “Units found violating pollution norms or operating without taking permission will face strict and immediate action without further notice.”

Officials said DPCC teams have intensified monitoring and are conducting continuous surveys to identify unauthorised operations.

The focus remains on ensuring adherence to emission standards and preventing industrial units from worsening air quality in the capital.

Highlighting the broader strategy, Sirsa said, “The Delhi Government is ensuring 100% compliance to protect the city’s air,” adding that enforcement, technology and policy measures are being used together to tackle pollution at its source.

He further underlined that illegal units will not be allowed to operate under any circumstances. “Our teams are continuously identifying illegal and unauthorised industrial units; all such operations are liable for immediate action,” he said.

The crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle pollution hotspots and improve environmental conditions in Delhi.

Authorities also urged citizens to report violations, noting that public cooperation plays a key role in effective enforcement.

Officials said strict monitoring will continue in the coming days to ensure full compliance with pollution control norms.