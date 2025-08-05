YWCA opens community school in Uttarakhand’s Tanda Forest Range

TANDA FOREST RANGE: The YWCA of India has inaugurated a new community school in the Tanda Forest Range of Uttarakhand, marking 129 years of its work in social transformation. Opened by National president Kunjamma Mathew, the school aims to offer over 80 children value-based education, arts, sports, and emotional support.

The initiative, part of YWCA’s ‘WeMpower’ campaign, follows earlier efforts in the region, including leadership training and a stitching centre for local women.