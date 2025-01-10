YWCA of India to host ‘Holly Jolly Carnival 2.0’ in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The YWCA of India will host the “Holly Jolly Carnival 2.0: Ecumenical Choir Fest and Fête” on January 12, 2025, at its national office in New Delhi.

The event promises a vibrant day of celebration, bringing together diverse communities through cultural performances, festive activities, and a bustling exhibition featuring stalls and food counters.

This year’s carnival aligns with the YWCA’s theme, “WeMpower – Leaving No One Behind,” highlighting inclusivity, empowerment, and

social impact.

A major highlight will be the Ecumenical Choir Fest, bringing together interfaith leaders and prominent public figures for a powerful display of unity and

interfaith harmony.

The proceeds from the event will directly benefit marginalized communities, focusing on combating gender-based inequality and advancing the YWCA’s mission of empowerment.

Founded in 1896, the YWCA of India has made a significant impact on over 100,000 beneficiaries annually, through its vast network of 95 local associations and extensive welfare initiatives across the country.