YWCA criticises govt inaction & impunity after RG Kar tragedy

NEW DELHI: The YWCA of India strongly condemns the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old female doctor in Kolkata, highlighting systemic failures in women’s safety.

Addressing a protest at Jantar Mantar, National President Kunjamma Mathew called for justice, stronger workplace safety measures, and zero tolerance for harassment. The YWCA demands accountability from authorities and the implementation of the ‘Prevention of Violence Against Healthcare Professionals and Clinical Establishments Bill’.

The YWCA criticises the failure of political leaders and institutions to respond effectively to such crimes. Transferring officials and covering up the incident reflect a culture of impunity that emboldens

perpetrators.

They callsfor fair trials conducted with empathy and expertise.