YVVJ Rajasekhar reinstated wk after being divested of charge

New Delhi: A week after being divested of his charge and alleging a break-in at his office for suspected “tampering of sensitive files”, Special Secretary (Vigilance) of the Delhi government YVVJ Rajasekhar was reinstated on Monday.



An order issued by the secretary (vigilance) said Rajasekhar will resume work “as usual” and all the assistant directors will maintain the status as on May 10 as far as the work flow in concerned.

Rajasekhar was divested of all his work and files were taken away from him on the orders of Vigilance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The order also directed for the de-sealing of room numbers 403 (of special secretary, vigilance) and 404 (confidential section of the special secretary, vigilance) in view of a recent ordinance of the Centre bringing services matters under the lieutenant governor’s control.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has launched a probe into a complaint from Rajasekhar in which he has alleged the opening of the lock of his office in the secretariat and suspected “tampering” of “sensitive” files, including those related to a probe into the excise policy and renovation of the chief minister’s residence, officials said.

After resuming work, Rajasekhar issued an order for preparing an inventory of files, including the number of pages, kept at the office of the special secretary, vigilance and his confidential section.

The officials said CCTV footage of the corridor and other areas outside Rajasekhar’s office and confidential section at the Delhi secretariat building have been obtained by the police and are being analysed for possible leads.

On May 16, Rajasekhar wrote to the secretary (vigilance) and the chief secretary of the Delhi government, informing them about an unauthorised entry into room no. 403 in the intervening night of May 15-16.

Copies of his complaint were also sent to the home ministry and the L-G’s office.

“Soon after the incident, the officer concerned had written a letter to his seniors describing the alleged incident. The letter was also marked to us,” a senior Delhi Police officer said.

“We had sent a letter requesting the official concerned to preserve the CCTV footage of the date of the alleged incident for investigation. It is a sensitive matter and we are looking into it,” the officer added.

In his complaint, Rajasekhar wrote on May 15, after being divested of his works, he had sent 76 files from the confidential section to the vigilance secretary.

He had, however, added that nearly a dozen files, including those related to the excise policy probe, renovation of the chief minister’s residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, “Talk to AK” files and certain files of matters referred to central probe agencies, were not sent and kept in his room as those were “more sensitive”.