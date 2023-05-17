YVVJ Rajasekar writes 157 page report to L-G dismissing allegations

Escalating matters IAS officer YVVJ Rajasekar submitted a 157 page report to L-G VK Saxena denying all allegations against him made by the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday.

The 2012 batch IAS officer was divested of his duties on directions of Service Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on May 13. According to the AAP dispensation, the IAS officer faces charges of “forgery and corruption”, including the alleged CNG fitness scam.

In his report, Rajasekar stated: “I have come across statements in newspapers about certain allegations against the undersigned. In this context, it is to mention here that the job profile of the undersigned was always in the Enforcement and Regulatory Department. As a result, faced counter complaints from officers against whom the undersigned had taken action and recommended disciplinary action.”

He explained that “all the allegations fall under this category and the same were already inquired and investigated by the Highest Vigilance Authority of the country, that is, the Central Vigilance Commission”.

He added that the reports were thoroughly investigated and even accepted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“On the contrary, the MHA directed to assess threat perspective and directed to take action against false complainants,” read the report.

Dismissing the allegations made by the Delhi government, the officer in his report said that the MHA had given him the clean chit. While making allegations, Bharadwaj had stated that Rajasekar was “running an extortion racket and demanding protection money from officers”.

He also pointed out the fact that the allegation is being leveled as if he was the author of the CNG kit scam, when in actuality, he was never posted in the transport

department.