YouTuber booked for doing stunts on flyover, burning police barricade

New Delhi: A 25-year-old YouTuber and Instagram influencer was arrested for doing stunts with his SUV on a busy flyover and setting up a police barricade on fire for making reels on social media, officials on Saturday said.



Delhi Police has also issued a fine of Rs 36,000 against him for violation of traffic rules and regulations and also impounded the vehicle under 39/112 MV Act, 100.2/177 MV Act, 184MV Act at Paschim Vihar East police station.

“The YouTuber identified as Pradeep Dhaka, a resident of Chajju Ram Colony, Nangloi, was arrested from his house,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

He said that an information regarding severe traffic violation by a modified car (Golden colour) was received through social media platform X in which a person was seen in a video in his ISUZU HI-Lander 2WD MT at main flyover outer ring road at Paschim Vihar resulting in blocking the road leading to a heavy traffic jam.

Another officer said that one more video was found on X where the same person was seen setting up a police barricade on fire after putting a chemical on it.

A team of outer district police was taken to identify him and take an appropriate action against him, the officer said.

After scanning his profile on social media accounts, it was found that Dhaka is YouTube content uploader and made these videos for making reels and uploading them. But he violated traffic rules and damaged the government property, the officer added. The police said that a few fake plastic weapons have also been found from his vehicle.

The officer said the case has been registered against Dhaka at Nihal Vihar police station as the second video where he burnt the barricade was shot in that area.

The police said that Dhaka and his family members were also booked for preventing public servant in discharging their duty as they resisted the

police officers who went to nab him from his house.

DCP Chiram has requested all content creators to follow traffic rules and obtain proper permission before shooting such videos.