YouTuber beaten to death in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: A 25-year old YouTuber was beaten to death during a party by friends over a dispute that broke out after drinking alcohol in Dankaur area of Greater Noida, said police on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased Deepak Nagar, a native of Mohammadpur Gurjar village in Dankaur. He used to make comedy videos with his mother and has over one lakh followers on Instagram.

Deepak’s father Balbir, said that on the accused called him late in afternoon on Sunday from home and took him away.

“Deepak was badly beaten with sticks and blunt weapons and he was left abandoned in a injured condition outside house. He was

admitted to a private hospital in Greater Noida where he succumbed on Monday evening,” he said.