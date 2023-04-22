Youth’s body found in drain

noida: A man aged around 25 was found dead in a drain in Sector 9 under phase-I police station area of Noida on Friday morning. Police have found that the man was habitual to drinking. On Friday morning, police received information from a local person that a man is lying in a drain.



“A police team was deployed and the body was fished out from the drain,” Dhruv Bhushan Dubey station house officer of phase 1 police station said.

Police questioned some local persons, and the man was identified as Pankaj, a resident of JJ colony in Sector 10 of Noida. “He worked as a labourer and was habitual to drinking. Recently, he also had a fight with his wife and their family told police that the couple often fought over his drinking habits. While no injury marks have been found on body, we suspect that he has died of excessive drinking,” the SHO added.

The officer informed that the body was handed over to family after performing post-mortem and the reports are awaited.