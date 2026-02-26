Youth stay at Ggm hotel without paying ₹6L bill

GURUGRAM: In a peculiar case of fraud, a young man allegedly stayed at a hotel accommodation here for around five months without paying a penny, apparently sending screenshots of “fake payments” to the tune of Rs 6 lakhs to the hotel operator, police said on Thursday.



When the operator later checked the bank statement, no money had been credited in the account, they said, adding that an FIR was subsequently registered at Sector 53 police station and the accused was arrested.

According to the police, the accused -- Himanshu (26), a resident of Sohna -- has a postgraduate degree in computer applications and was working to promote a YouTube channel on the ‘My Fame’ app.

According to the complaint filed by Tapish Kumar, operator of a hotel and service apartment establishment located on Golf Course Road in DLF Phase 5, Himanshu had been living in the hotel since October 2025. Until February 24, the accused made 16 payments to the operator as charges for the accommodation and shared screenshots of each payment via WhatsApp.

However, all of these payments were allegedly fraudulent. “When we checked our firm’s bank account, we found that no payment had been received. Himanshu was asked for his bank statement, but he refused to provide it and left the hotel on February 24,” the complaint read.

The accused had incurred a bill of Rs 6.17 lakh for his stay at the hotel, none of which was paid, the complainant alleged.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 53 police station and police arrested the accused on Wednesday from DLF Phase 5 area. During questioning, the accused said he downloaded a fake PhonePe app after watching a YouTube video. He allegedly stayed at a hotel from October 2025 to February 2026, sending screenshots of 16 fake payments and defrauding it of over Rs 6 lakh.