Youth stabbed to death in Gurugram in group fight over girl

Gurugram: A 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death in a subway on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway during a clash between two groups of friends over a love affair, police said on Monday.

According to police, the victim, Aakash, was a native of Bihar and lived in a rented accommodation in Naharpur Rupa village. He was preparing for competitive exams.

According to a complaint filed by Suraj, his cousin was stabbed in the subway on Sunday by one Krishna, a school friend of Aakash. Aakash was part of a group which had gone to the subway to sort out a row over a love affair with Krishna, who came there with his own around 10-youth-strong party and launched an attack, police said, quoting the complainant.

‘I reached there after some time and saw Aakash’s friends trying to run away. Krishna and his friends started pelting us with stones, some of which hit us,’ police said.