Youth stabbed to death by four to avenge 9-year-old murder

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a “revenge killing” carried out by four individuals in the Sangam Vihar area of south Delhi, according to police on Monday.



The authorities reported that Lucky, who worked as a bike taxi rider, had allegedly murdered Shivam in 2015 while he was still a juvenile.

On Sunday, at approximately 4:30 pm, the Sangam Vihar police station received a call about a stabbing

incident.

When the responding team arrived at the scene, they discovered Lucky lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds, as stated by a senior police officer.

After gathering information and checking CCTV footage, four suspects were identified, the officer said.

Among the suspects, two are Shivam’s brothers, the officer said, adding, it is suspected that the brothers killed lucky to avenge Shivam’s murder.

One accused, identified as Sunny, has been apprehended and further investigation is underway, the police said.

Meanwhile, Lucky’s family members gathered outside of the police station and held a protest against the police for not arresting all the

accused.

Jitender Kumar Nagar said, “Around 6.30 am he told his mother he would return soon and went out and then around 6 pm, we got a call from the police asking us to come to the station and we got to know about his murder.”

The family members demanded that the rest of the accused be arrested soon. Another relative Rachna said that Lucky had returned from Haridwar recently.

Meanwhile, Lucky’s mother said that she had no idea why her son was killed.

“I was on duty when at around 7 pm, I received a call from some relatives and they informed me about my son’s death. Police must take strict action against all the accused,” she said.