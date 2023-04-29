Youth stabbed to death, 4 others hurt in quarrel over girl

New Delhi: A youth was allegedly stabbed to death and his four friends injured following a quarrel over a girl in southeast Delhi’s Zakir Nagar area, police said on Saturday.



The police received information regarding the alleged quarrel between two groups of youths at Zakir Nagar on Friday. On reaching the spot, it was found that the injured youths had been admitted to a hospital, they said.

Some of the injured, who suffered stab injuries, were admitted to Holy Family Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Five youths — Zakir Nagar residents Mohd Sheyan, Adib, Shyam, Mohd Sehal Zafar and Mohd Afzal — were found admitted there. Sheyan was declared brought dead, Deo said. The four others were later shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, the police said.

During the inquiry, the police found that one Bilal, who recently broke up with his girlfriend, thought that she was talking to Adib. As a result, Bilal threatened Adib with dire consequences, Deo said.

Around 9 pm on Friday, the pair called a meeting at Street Number 6 of Zakir Nagar to sort out the issue. Bilal came with his friends Shoiab, Tabish, Hamza and Sabir, among others. Tabish allegedly stabbed Sheyan and the four other youths, the police said, adding that the accused fled from the spot.

Based on the statement of Afzal, a case under relevant sections was registered at Jamia Nagar police station.

CCTV camera footage from the area is being analysed and the police are trying to find a clue about the accused’s whereabouts, they added.