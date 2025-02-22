Youth stabbed, minor among 2 apprehended

New Delhi: A 19-year-old youth was stabbed in the Sangam Vihar area of South Delhi, prompting a police investigation that led to the arrest of a suspect and apprehension of a juvenile.

The victim was identified as Rehan (19) resident of Sangam Vihar, Delhi, however, the accused has been identified as Mufzul alias Guglu

According to the police, the incident occurred on February 20 near Masjid Wali Gali, Sangam Vihar. The victim identified as Rehan had an altercation with a boy named Guglu about a month ago.

On the day of the attack, Rehan went to the same locality, where Guglu and two of his associates confronted him. The group began beating him, and one of them stabbed him in the left side of his chest.

Rehan was taken to the hospital following the attack. The police received a PCR call regarding the incident and registered a case under an FIR at the Neb Sarai Police Station under sections 109(1)/3(5) BNS (307/34 IPC).

During the investigation, the police apprehended two accused, including Mufzul, also known as Guglu, along with a juvenile.

The weapon used in the crime was also recovered. However, efforts are still underway to locate and arrest the third suspect.