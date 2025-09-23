Youth shoots himself with father’s licensed gun in Gr Noida

GREATER NOIDA: A 22-year-old youth allegedly shot himself with his father’s licensed gun at a park near his residence in Greater Noida early Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanshu Chaudhary, a resident of Amrapali Leisure Valley under the Bisrakh police station limits.

“Priyanshu left home around 4 am and shot himself while sitting on a bench at a park near the housing society. A suicide note was recovered from the spot. Prima facie, mental stress appears to be the trigger behind the suicide,” Bisrakh SHO

Manoj Singh said.

Priyanshu was found dead with his glasses, phone, and his father’s licensed gun; family cited college admission

disappointment.