Youth shoots himself at home in outer Delhi

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man allegedly shot himself in his head at his home in outer Delhi’s Alipur area, police said on Friday.



The deceased identified as Mohit alias Bunty was brother of a jailed associate of the infamous Tillu Tajpuriya gang.

Mohit lived in a three-storey building with his parents, wife, three-year-old son and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, they said.

Police said they have not recovered any suicide note from the spot, adding that the reason that triggered him to take the extreme step is being ascertained.

After returning home with his family members on Thursday night, Mohit had a brief conversation of 3-4 minutes with them before going to his room on second floor. Soon after that the family heard a gun shot from Mohit’s room. They rushed to him and found his body lying in a pool of blood, a senior police

officer said.

He was rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela where he was declared brought dead,

he said.

Police were informed about the death by the hospital authorities.