Youth kills paralysed father

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his paralysed father in Delhi’s Anand Parbat area, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Sumit Sharma. The police received information regarding the death of a man, identified as Jitendra Sharma, around 9 pm on Friday. When they reached the spot, they found Sharma lying unconscious in his bed, a senior officer said.

He was shifted to RML Hospital where an autopsy was conducted on Saturday, the officer said. The autopsy revealed it to be a case of strangulation.

During the investigation, the statement of a neighbour who was drinking with Sharma and his son till 6.30 pm on the day of the incident was recorded, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

The accused alleged that their neighbour killed his father. However, after sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime, the police said. The accused said his father was paralysed and he had to take care of him alone.

He added that Sharma was an alcoholic and the two of them had been consuming alcohol since the morning on the day of the incident. In the evening, Sharma urinated on his bed and the accused allegedly strangled him out of frustration, Chauhan said. Sharma’s wife left the family years ago as he allegedly used to assault her after consuming alcohol, the police said.